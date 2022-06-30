You can now copy text from images on your Galaxy S22 or browse on the Z Fold 3





Yes, Samsung Internet Beta v18 will let you snatch text displayed on images via a built-in character recognition tool that will allow you to copy the letters displayed to your clipboard for pasting in a document or a text field.





Unfortunately, the option would only work on Samsung's latest One UI 4.1.1 edition, so not even the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 can take advantage of it as they are still on 4.1. Speaking of foldables, the Samsung Internet Beta v18 offers many improvements that will make your browsing on a bendy phone easier.





You can, for instance, move the search bar that doubles as a URL field freely around to suit your needs on the big bad foldable display. "Provides an option to move the URL bar to the bottom of Fold devices" is the inconspicuous name of that feature.









Samsung will also let you send URL links directly to the browser in its equivalent of Incognito mode under the self-explanatory option "Open links from other apps in Secret Mode" that, by the way, is the default on the new Beta, but can be turned off. As for the privacy enhancements, here's what the developers have to say:





Samsung's own Internet browser that comes preinstalled on Galaxy phones is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to speed and features. It has a true dark mode for those late night browsing sessions in bed, a stellar download manager, excellent tab arrangement choices and, now, the ability to copy text directly from images. Take that, Google Chrome!