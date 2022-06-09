Galaxy S22 series gets camera improvements with latest software update
The Galaxy S22 series already comes with one of the best camera systems on the flagship market, but like many other things, there is always room for improvement. A new security patch was released last week for the Samsung flagship trio, which was suspiciously large—1.7GB to be exact.
Despite the big size, though, the provided change log did not mention anything else except the usual bug fixes and system improvements. Today, however, a community moderator on Samsung’s forums announced that there is much more hidden inside the June update.
Pet owners with a Galaxy S22 series might also be happy to know that their phone will now capture more natural colors when photographing animals. That is largely thanks to an improved auto-white balance algorithm introduced with the June update.
Last but not least, one of the more major camera-related bugs that made the phone stop capturing images after taking a shot with the Single Take option has now been fixed.
The June security patch that was bundled up with all the above-mentioned adjustments was first rolled out to countries in Europe and Asia, however, it should now have mostly reached the rest of the regions as well, including the US.
If you still haven’t received the update, make sure to manually check every now and then in case your phone is not set up to do so automatically. You can do that by going to Settings > Software update and selecting Download and install.
The post reads that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra have all received adjustments to their camera software. Photos should now have a more natural-looking sharpness to them, hopefully fixing that oversharpening that Samsung post-processing is known for. The contrast should also look better.
Portrait mode should also be better than before now, although the post does not specify in what way exactly. Video-wise, the moderator also mentions memory optimizations for recordings.
