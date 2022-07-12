Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22 and S22+ are on sale at hefty Prime Day discounts





The 6.1-inch "vanilla" Galaxy S22 can be purchased from Amazon for $200 under its usual prices of $799.99 and $849.99 in 128 and 256GB storage configurations, and while you obviously don't need to trade anything in or activate the device on a specific mobile network right off the bat, the deal is exclusively available for Prime members for 48 hours only.

The same goes for the significantly more substantial $300 and $315 slashed off the $999.99 and $1,049.99 list prices of the unlocked 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.





Like the S22 Ultra, these hot new discounts make the S22 and S22+ cheaper than ever before with absolutely no strings attached, thus naturally qualifying for a spot (or two) on our extensive list of the best Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals right now.





The difference is the $200, $300, and $315 markdowns are not a lot higher than the top savings previously offered to all Amazon shoppers on the S22 and S22 Plus. Of course, every little additional price cut is always welcomed when it comes to arguably two of the overall best Android phones out there, with stellar software support, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power, 8 gigs of RAM (across the board), excellent cameras, and if you hurry, plenty of chromatic choice.





Apart from its larger size, the Galaxy S22+ doesn't hold many advantages over the compact model, with the two sharing the exact same triple rear-facing shooter setup and single selfie cam, as well as an identical build and design, which explains (at least in part) why the considerably cheaper S22 is getting a considerably smaller discount.



