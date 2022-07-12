Blockbuster Amazon Prime Day deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra cheaper than ever (last chance to snatch)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save 30% 5G, Unlocked, 128GB, Various Colors $360 off (30%) $839 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: : save 30% 5G, Unlocked, 256GB, Various Colors $390 off (30%) $909 99 $1299 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save 30% 5G, Unlocked, 512GB, Various Colors $420 off (30%) $979 99 $1399 99 Buy at Amazon





Marked down numerous times in recent weeks by its manufacturer with and without various strings attached, the incredibly popular and superbly reviewed Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is unsurprisingly on sale at new all-time high discounts in unlocked versions with no trade-in required, no bundled freebies, and no other special conditions.





All you need is an Amazon Prime membership to slash an unprecedented 360 bucks off this giant's $1,199.99 list price with 128 gigs of internal storage space, while 256 and 512GB configurations are naturally reduced by even higher $390 and $420 from $1,299.99 and $1,399.99 MSRPs respectively.





These are deep 30 percent price cuts across the board, mind you, and if you hurry, you can opt for one of several color options regardless of which of those three storage variants you prefer (by the way, some of the colors have different discounts).







Keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't come with a microSD card slot, which is one of the very few flaws of possibly the all-around best phone money can buy right now with the best possible software support and Samsung 's iconic S Pen included in the box at no extra cost.





Apart from its (currently unrivaled) built-in stylus, the 6.8-inch powerhouse on sale today at record low prices also has an absolutely stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display going for it, as well as a phenomenal quad rear-facing camera setup composed of a 108MP primary shooter, two different 10MP sensors, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, not to mention a fittingly massive 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast charging capabilities, and up to a hefty 12 gigs of RAM for a top-notch multitasking experience.



