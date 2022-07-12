Blockbuster Amazon Prime Day deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra cheaper than ever (last chance to snatch)
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though it's been raining early Prime Day deals for roughly a week now and both Best Buy and Walmart tried to rain on Amazon's parade yesterday with a bunch of hefty discounts of their own on popular gadgets of all types, long-time bargain hunters should have known full well waiting until today was their best available money-saving play.
Marked down numerous times in recent weeks by its manufacturer with and without various strings attached, the incredibly popular and superbly reviewed Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is unsurprisingly on sale at new all-time high discounts in unlocked versions with no trade-in required, no bundled freebies, and no other special conditions.
All you need is an Amazon Prime membership to slash an unprecedented 360 bucks off this giant's $1,199.99 list price with 128 gigs of internal storage space, while 256 and 512GB configurations are naturally reduced by even higher $390 and $420 from $1,299.99 and $1,399.99 MSRPs respectively.
These are deep 30 percent price cuts across the board, mind you, and if you hurry, you can opt for one of several color options regardless of which of those three storage variants you prefer (by the way, some of the colors have different discounts).
Keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't come with a microSD card slot, which is one of the very few flaws of possibly the all-around best phone money can buy right now with the best possible software support and Samsung's iconic S Pen included in the box at no extra cost.
Apart from its (currently unrivaled) built-in stylus, the 6.8-inch powerhouse on sale today at record low prices also has an absolutely stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display going for it, as well as a phenomenal quad rear-facing camera setup composed of a 108MP primary shooter, two different 10MP sensors, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, not to mention a fittingly massive 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast charging capabilities, and up to a hefty 12 gigs of RAM for a top-notch multitasking experience.
Things that are NOT allowed: