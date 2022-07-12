 Blockbuster Amazon Prime Day deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra cheaper than ever (last chance to snatch) - PhoneArena
Prime Day deal: Save on Galaxy S22 Ultra
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day: last chance
Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is underway. Grab the best deals while they last!

Blockbuster Amazon Prime Day deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra cheaper than ever (last chance to snatch)

Deals
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Blockbuster Amazon Prime Day deal makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra cheaper than ever
Even though it's been raining early Prime Day deals for roughly a week now and both Best Buy and Walmart tried to rain on Amazon's parade yesterday with a bunch of hefty discounts of their own on popular gadgets of all types, long-time bargain hunters should have known full well waiting until today was their best available money-saving play.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save 30%

5G, Unlocked, 128GB, Various Colors
$360 off (30%)
$839 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: : save 30%

5G, Unlocked, 256GB, Various Colors
$390 off (30%)
$909 99
$1299 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save 30%

5G, Unlocked, 512GB, Various Colors
$420 off (30%)
$979 99
$1399 99
Buy at Amazon


Marked down numerous times in recent weeks by its manufacturer with and without various strings attached, the incredibly popular and superbly reviewed Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is unsurprisingly on sale at new all-time high discounts in unlocked versions with no trade-in required, no bundled freebies, and no other special conditions.

All you need is an Amazon Prime membership to slash an unprecedented 360 bucks off this giant's $1,199.99 list price with 128 gigs of internal storage space, while 256 and 512GB configurations are naturally reduced by even higher $390 and $420 from $1,299.99 and $1,399.99 MSRPs respectively.

These are deep 30 percent price cuts across the board, mind you, and if you hurry, you can opt for one of several color options regardless of which of those three storage variants you prefer (by the way, some of the colors have different discounts).

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't come with a microSD card slot, which is one of the very few flaws of possibly the all-around best phone money can buy right now with the best possible software support and Samsung's iconic S Pen included in the box at no extra cost.

Apart from its (currently unrivaled) built-in stylus, the 6.8-inch powerhouse on sale today at record low prices also has an absolutely stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display going for it, as well as a phenomenal quad rear-facing camera setup composed of a 108MP primary shooter, two different 10MP sensors, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, not to mention a fittingly massive 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast charging capabilities, and up to a hefty 12 gigs of RAM for a top-notch multitasking experience.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to a non-premium Prime Day price
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
iOS 16 lock screen customization: the definitive guide
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Get them while they're hot!
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Best Prime Day deals on laptops, MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Irresistible Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $300 from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be unveiled on this date
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
Not just the Pros: Apple could crank up iPhone 14 prices significantly
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless