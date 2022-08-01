 Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever - PhoneArena
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever

Deals
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever
With your Prime Day 2022 memories still relatively fresh in your mind, we can totally understand if you wouldn't expect to see Amazon offer any decent deals on popular gadgets in the near future.

But surprise, surprise, one of the very best phones out there is already deeply discounted... yet again with absolutely no strings attached. Unfortunately for die-hard S Pen fans, we're not talking about the top-selling Galaxy S22 Ultra colossus here, but its slightly smaller, less impressive, less successful, and less expensive brother.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, 256GB Storage, Unlocked, Multiple Colors
$250 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Normally priced at $999.99 and up, the unlocked 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ 5G is currently up for grabs for $200 less than that in an entry-level 128GB storage variant. But a 256 gig configuration is arguably more compelling after a $250 markdown from a $1,049.99 list price that makes it as affordable as a model with half the local digital hoarding room.

The amount of internal storage space, mind you, can be a crucial make-or-break element for the S22 Plus, which lacks microSD support. There's also no charger in the box and no 3.5mm headphone jack, but on the decidedly bright side of things, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and 45W charging-capable 4,500mAh battery make for a pretty much unbeatable spec sheet... at the newly reduced price.

This is obviously not the first $250 discount on record as far as Samsung's Galaxy S22+ is concerned, essentially returning after a couple of months... and a deeper price cut available exclusively for Prime members a few weeks back.

Naturally, the latest killer Amazon deal is open for all, easily beating what Samsung itself and other major retailers like Best Buy are offering in terms of S22+ savings with no special requirements or restrictions at the time of this writing.

