Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video

Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs iPhone 12 Pro Max





The latest video doesn't confirm much in terms of features, but it does reveal how the Samsung Galaxy S21+ camera bump compares to the one found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is one of the largest on the market at the moment.





The new module itself is around half the size of Apple's in terms of width but a little bit longer. The individual cameras also seem to be about the same size, although the ones included on the Galaxy S21+ are smaller overall because Samsung hasn't bothered with individual metal rings like Apple.





There isn't commentary on this video, unlike the first one, but it isn't needed either. Most of the Galaxy S21+ camera specs are known at this stage and it won't be too different to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, at least on paper.





If you aren't familiar, both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy S21+ use 12-megapixel main cameras and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters. Where they differ is in the zoom department.





Apple has fitted its smartphone with another 12-megapixel camera that's coupled with a 2x telephoto zoom lens. Samsung, however, is said to have chosen a 64-megapixel camera capable of 1.1x optical zoom and 3x hybrid zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S21+ display is on another level





The iPhone 12 Pro Max uses the same notch and bezels that were introduced back in 2017 on the iPhone X . Samsung prefers to make small improvements every year, and in 2021 those efforts will be more evident than ever.





The South Korean brand has adopted a much more futuristic look on its next-generation of flagship smartphones that consists of a small punch-hole for the selfie camera and razor-thin bezels that are also uniform.





The bezels are so thin on the Galaxy S21 series, in fact, that Samsung has apparently come up with a dedicated name for them — Blade Bezels.





This, coupled with a taller aspect ratio, means the Galaxy S21+ should be much more comfortable to hold than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Although there is one other design choice that plays a big role in this.



