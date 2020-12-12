iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 12, 2020, 12:30 AM
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
It has been less than 24 hours since the Galaxy S21+ was spotted on video for the first time, but the same source has now returned with another video that compares the Galaxy S21+ to its closest rival — the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ vs iPhone 12 Pro Max


The latest video doesn't confirm much in terms of features, but it does reveal how the Samsung Galaxy S21+ camera bump compares to the one found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is one of the largest on the market at the moment.

The new module itself is around half the size of Apple's in terms of width but a little bit longer. The individual cameras also seem to be about the same size, although the ones included on the Galaxy S21+ are smaller overall because Samsung hasn't bothered with individual metal rings like Apple. 

There isn't commentary on this video, unlike the first one, but it isn't needed either. Most of the Galaxy S21+ camera specs are known at this stage and it won't be too different to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, at least on paper.

If you aren't familiar, both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy S21+ use 12-megapixel main cameras and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters. Where they differ is in the zoom department. 

Apple has fitted its smartphone with another 12-megapixel camera that's coupled with a 2x telephoto zoom lens. Samsung, however, is said to have chosen a 64-megapixel camera capable of 1.1x optical zoom and 3x hybrid zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S21+ display is on another level


The iPhone 12 Pro Max uses the same notch and bezels that were introduced back in 2017 on the iPhone X. Samsung prefers to make small improvements every year, and in 2021 those efforts will be more evident than ever. 

The South Korean brand has adopted a much more futuristic look on its next-generation of flagship smartphones that consists of a small punch-hole for the selfie camera and razor-thin bezels that are also uniform.

The bezels are so thin on the Galaxy S21 series, in fact, that Samsung has apparently come up with a dedicated name for them — Blade Bezels. 

This, coupled with a taller aspect ratio, means the Galaxy S21+ should be much more comfortable to hold than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Although there is one other design choice that plays a big role in this.

Whereas Apple has switched over to an entirely flat frame, which led some people to complain about the phone digging into their hands, Samsung has decided to retain the rounded-edge design, that's still very popular, for another year.

