Samsung may finally upgrade to a new in-display fingerprint scanner with the launch of Galaxy S21



Ice notes that the area of Galaxy S20's fingerprint module is 36mm². In contrast, the Galaxy S21 will likely have a 64mm² fingerprint scanner, which would make it 1.77 times bigger.





The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor of Galaxy S21 is 8×8=64mm, which is 1.77 times higher than the previous generation, and the unlocking speed is doubled. You don’t even need to press it, just tap to unlock. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2020









The leaker also says that the next generation of the ultrasonic fingerprint module is twice as fast as the current one, and a tap would be enough to unlock the phone.





It doesn't look like the Galaxy S21 will employ Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max technology



The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus were the first smartphones to use Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor technology, and although it was expected to be faster and more secure than optical fingerprint sensors, that didn't quite happen





The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 were blacklisted by some bank apps after it emerged that anyone could unlock them using flexible gel screen protectors.



Although Samsung fixed the issue via a software update, the episode brought on rumors that Samsung was planning to drop the ultrasonic technology.



While that doesn't seem to be the case any longer, it does appear that Samsung has parted ways with Qualcomm's fingerprint technology.





That's because it doesn't look like the chaebol will use the chip maker's new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology which offers a sensing area that's 17 times larger (20mm x 30mm) when compared to the current tech.





Either way, it's still great news that Samsung has finally decided to retire its current fingerprint technology.