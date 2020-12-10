iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android Qualcomm

Samsung may finally upgrade to a new in-display fingerprint scanner with the launch of Galaxy S21

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Dec 10, 2020, 12:10 PM
Samsung may finally upgrade to a new in-display fingerprint scanner with the launch of Galaxy S21
The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, and Note 20 all feature the same ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This could change next year, as Samsung insider Ice Universe claims that the upcoming Galaxy S21 will feature a new version of the in-display fingerprint reader.

Ice notes that the area of Galaxy S20's fingerprint module is 36mm². In contrast, the Galaxy S21 will likely have a 64mm² fingerprint scanner, which would make it 1.77 times bigger.


 

The leaker also says that the next generation of the ultrasonic fingerprint module is twice as fast as the current one, and a tap would be enough to unlock the phone.

It doesn't look like the Galaxy S21 will employ Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max technology 


The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus were the first smartphones to use Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Sensor technology, and although it was expected to be faster and more secure than optical fingerprint sensors, that didn't quite happen

The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 were blacklisted by some bank apps after it emerged that anyone could unlock them using flexible gel screen protectors.

Although Samsung fixed the issue via a software update, the episode brought on rumors that Samsung was planning to drop the ultrasonic technology.

While that doesn't seem to be the case any longer, it does appear that Samsung has parted ways with Qualcomm's fingerprint technology. 

That's because it doesn't look like the chaebol will use the chip maker's new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reading technology which offers a sensing area that's 17 times larger (20mm x 30mm) when compared to the current tech.

Either way, it's still great news that Samsung has finally decided to retire its current fingerprint technology. 

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Best AirPods Max alternatives from Sony, Bose, Master & Dynamic, and more
Popular stories
Samsung's official 5G Galaxy S21 teasers have leaked, confirming design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless