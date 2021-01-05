New leak says Galaxy S21 Ultra won't make you choose between full resolution and high refresh rate



With last year's Galaxy S20, Samsung brought a 120Hz high-refresh screen to its flagships. Unfortunately for fans, the phone does not support the 120Hz mode at full resolution, which is why you have to choose between WQHD+ (3200×1440) and 60Hz, and FHD+ (2400×1080) and 120Hz.



It's not known why 120Hz is limited to FHD on the S20, but it probably has something to do with power consumption.





Galaxy S21 Ultra realizes WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate can be turned on at the same time pic.twitter.com/FpiB8jAxyC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2021





Things got a little better with the Note 20 Ultra, but not in the way you might have imagined. The phone features an adaptive refresh rate, which means it is automatically adjusted in response to the content being shown. This allows the phone to preserve battery life.



Conversely, on the Galaxy S20 series phones, you have to toggle manually between 60Hz and 120Hz.





120Hz at WQHD+ wouldn't be the only feature setting the Galaxy S21 Ultra apart from the rest of the range



The S21 Ultra is apparently going to be Samsung's first phone to let you use the adaptive 120Hz tech at WQHD+ resolution. This implies that the other two members of the family, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, will be excluded from this upgrade. In fact, these two could be a step back, as a report says the South Korean giant has downgraded the resolution to Full-HD+ from Quad-HD+. Additionally, the standard and the Plus model may not get Note 20 Ultra's dynamic LTPO tech either.





The S21 Ultra will also seemingly be the only handset in the lineup to offer S Pen compatibility. Unsurprisingly, the specced-out model is also tipped to feature the best camera of the lot (108MP main camera + 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter + 10MP unit with 3x optical zoom + 10MP module with 10x optical zoom).





The forthcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will simultaneously support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and WQHD+ resolution, claims revered insider Ice Universe, as reported by