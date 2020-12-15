Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Samsung Android

The first Samsung Galaxy S21 press render has leaked

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 15, 2020, 11:57 AM
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 press render has leaked
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series has leaked extensively over the course of the past week. Now, reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared what is said to be the first official press render of the vanilla Galaxy S21 model. 

Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S21 looks like


The image, which can be seen in full below, corroborates recent reports about a flat display on the basic Galaxy S21 model. This marks the first time Samsung has used a flat screen on one of its mainstream flagships since the Galaxy S10e in 2019.

A punch-hole camera and slim bezels have also been chosen for the phone. But despite earlier rumors, it turns out the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 won't offer uniform bezels, which could come as a disappointment to loyal fans. 

The same front panel design should make its way over to the Galaxy S21+ too. The latter is rumored to be identical in every way, save for the larger 6.7-inch display and a few internal specs such as the battery and RAM. 

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is going to use a different version of what's seen above. The key differences involve a longer 6.8-inch diagonal and curved edges on either side, although it's unclear if the thickness of bezels will be any different. 

What about the back of the Galaxy S21?


This render doesn't reveal a massive amount about the frame of the Galaxy S21, but it seems to house a volume rocker and power button on the right side. There is an in-ear speaker that presumably doubles as one half of the stereo speaker system sandwiched between the display and frame too. 

As for the rear of the phone, a previously leaked photo of the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra has confirmed the company's plans for a revised camera design involving a bump that blends into the frame and a bunch of sensors.

In the case of the Galaxy S21 & S21+, the camera bump will include a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter capable of 3x hybrid zoom.

Samsung has a much more impressive camera setup planned for the S21 Ultra. The zoom system is perhaps the highlight thanks to a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom camera and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope zoom sensor.

There is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and upgraded 108-megapixel main camera too, as well as laser autofocus for improved autofocus and an upgraded Night Mode for low-light shots.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series announcement, release date, price, colors


Samsung confirmed earlier today that it has some announcements scheduled for January. One of those is reportedly the Galaxy S21 lineup, which should make an appearance at the next Unpacked event on Thursday, January 14.

Pre-orders will kick off the same day, per reports, and the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro will likely be offered as a pre-order gift in the US and Europe. As for the actual release date, that is Friday, January 29. 

As for the Galaxy S21 colors and prices, here's what's expected based on leaked information:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 — $849-899 — Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White, and Phantom Gray
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ — $1,049-1,099 — Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — $1,249-1,299 — Phantom Silver and Phantom Black

Galaxy S21

