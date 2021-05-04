Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra 5G are on sale at some of their heftiest discounts yet
Given the reported global and US popularity of the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 lineup, it's of course not surprising to see many major retailers seemingly incapable of going below certain price points for the family's three impressive members.
Those who are dissatisfied about Samsung's decision to leave out the microSD card slot on its flagship devices should also be delighted to see the 256GB storage variants of both the S21 and S21 Plus sold at the (reduced) prices of their respective 128 gig configurations.
The 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21+ with 256GB local digital hoarding room in particular looks like a very smart buy at the moment, fetching 250 bucks less than its usual $1,049.99 price in a single Phantom Black hue. If you can settle for half that internal storage space (in the absence of a microSD card slot), Amazon will allow you to choose between black, silver, and violet color options at a slightly smaller $200 discount.
Normally available for $799.99 and $849.99 in 128 and 256 gig versions, the "regular"-sized 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G can be yours at $100 and $150 less than usual respectively at the time of this writing.
Finally, the gargantuan 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which is not only by far the family's standout but also one of the best overall smartphones available today, is unfortunately in stock in a single 128GB storage configuration at a decent $200 discount of its own.