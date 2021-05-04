Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra 5G are on sale at some of their heftiest discounts yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









With that in mind, you should at least be happy to hear that Amazon has revived some of the greatest deals yet on the unlocked S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, most likely for a limited time once again. The e-commerce giant is currently beating both Best Buy and Samsung itself, mind you, as far as Galaxy S21 series promotions with no obligatory carrier activation, monthly installment plans, or trade-ins are concerned.



Those who are dissatisfied about Samsung's decision to leave out the microSD card slot on its flagship devices should also be delighted to see the 256GB storage variants of both the S21 and S21 Plus sold at the (reduced) prices of their respective 128 gig configurations.



The 6.7-inch The 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21+ with 256GB local digital hoarding room in particular looks like a very smart buy at the moment, fetching 250 bucks less than its usual $1,049.99 price in a single Phantom Black hue. If you can settle for half that internal storage space (in the absence of a microSD card slot), Amazon will allow you to choose between black, silver, and violet color options at a slightly smaller $200 discount.



Normally available for $799.99 and $849.99 in 128 and 256 gig versions, the "regular"-sized Normally available for $799.99 and $849.99 in 128 and 256 gig versions, the "regular"-sized 6.2 -inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G can be yours at $100 and $150 less than usual respectively at the time of this writing.