Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra 5G are on sale at some of their heftiest discounts yet

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 04, 2021, 1:13 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Commercially released back in January, Samsung's latest ultra high-end smartphones received a whole bunch of surprisingly substantial and surprisingly quick discounts both with and without strings attached.

Given the reported global and US popularity of the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 lineup, it's of course not surprising to see many major retailers seemingly incapable of going below certain price points for the family's three impressive members.

With that in mind, you should at least be happy to hear that Amazon has revived some of the greatest deals yet on the unlocked S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, most likely for a limited time once again. The e-commerce giant is currently beating both Best Buy and Samsung itself, mind you, as far as Galaxy S21 series promotions with no obligatory carrier activation, monthly installment plans, or trade-ins are concerned.

Those who are dissatisfied about Samsung's decision to leave out the microSD card slot on its flagship devices should also be delighted to see the 256GB storage variants of both the S21 and S21 Plus sold at the (reduced) prices of their respective 128 gig configurations.

The 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S21+ with 256GB local digital hoarding room in particular looks like a very smart buy at the moment, fetching 250 bucks less than its usual $1,049.99 price in a single Phantom Black hue. If you can settle for half that internal storage space (in the absence of a microSD card slot), Amazon will allow you to choose between black, silver, and violet color options at a slightly smaller $200 discount.

Normally available for $799.99 and $849.99 in 128 and 256 gig versions, the "regular"-sized 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G can be yours at $100 and $150 less than usual respectively at the time of this writing.

Finally, the gargantuan 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which is not only by far the family's standout but also one of the best overall smartphones available today, is unfortunately in stock in a single 128GB storage configuration at a decent $200 discount of its own.

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

10.0
$800 Special Verizon $650 Special BestBuy $800 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

9.0
$950 Special BestBuy $1000 Special T-Mobile $1000 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$1200 Special Samsung $1200 Special AT&T $1200 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

