Samsung

Samsung's S21 FE release date may be October 29, preorder start after the Unpacked event

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Samsung's S21 FE release date may be October 29 with preorder start after the Unpacked event
If we had any doubts whether Samsung's surprise October 20 Unpacked event will be for the long-awaited announcement of the Galaxy S21 FE, sources from the Taiwanese supply chain have tipped storied leakster Lanzuk that this will indeed be the case.

Not only will we see the Galaxy S21 FE unveiled October 20 at 10am ET/7am PT but the report also says that the S21 FE preorders will start immediately after the event. The Galaxy S21 FE release date is said to be October 29th, at least in those regions it is scheduled to appear first.

"Some accessories have already started to be supplied to major regions," added the insiders, indicating that the Galaxy S21 FE launch could be imminent indeed. Samsung had some chip shortage-related troubles with its assembly that delayed the inevitable but it seems that those rumors it has entered mass production were true, after all, rather than the ones that the S21 FE has been canceled.

As a refresher, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be as clever in terms of specs as its predecessor, mixing high end processors with midrange memory, and cutting display specs corners just where it counts to achieve one sweet price that will make it the envy of value-for-money lovers.

You can expect the same excellent 6.5" 120Hz 1080p display and triple camera with telephoto optical zoom lens, but slightly more operating memory, and the best processor that Qualcomm can currently offer, the Snapdragon 888 which is quite the upgrade in and of itself. Tune in here next Wednesday to learn all about Samsung's newest value-for-money champ.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$302 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

