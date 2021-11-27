Leaked images showcase how the three Galaxy S22 models compare to each other





Tipster Teme has shared an image that shows camera lens protectors meant for the three phones. The image is in line with rumors that say the standard and the Plus model will come with a vertically aligned triple camera system and the Ultra model will feature four cameras and a laser-focusing system.





Previously leaked Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus renders have revealed that the handsets will retain their predecessors' rear design, with the exception that the camera module won't blend in with the rest of the phone. The camera system itself will be supposedly be upgraded with a new 50MP sensor and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently ditch the camera island and the cameras will be placed directly on the phone's back. This one is rumored to offer the same camera resolutions as the S21 Ultra but may get three new sensors.

Leaker Ice Universe has uploaded images and video of the phones' protective films and they align with reports that claimed the Galaxy S22 Ultra would adopt a boxy Galaxy Note-like design and the other two models will feature rounded corners, a shorter aspect ratio, and thin and uniform bezels.



Per previous leaks, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inches screen, the Plus model will have a 6.55-inches panel, and the standard variant will come with a 6.06-inches display. Unlike its predecessor, the S22 Ultra will apparently offer a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus. This could help Samsung capture the consumers who were Galaxy Note buyers.

S22, S22 +, S22 Ultra protective film test video pic.twitter.com/MJkv6LrD9S — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 27, 2021

