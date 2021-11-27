Leaked images showcase how the three Galaxy S22 models compare to each other

As 2021 is drawing to a close, all eyes are on next year's high-profile releases. Samsung will apparently kick off the year with the release of the Galaxy S21 FE in January
, and after that, in February 2022, it's expected to announce the Galaxy S22 series
. A couple of freshly leaked pictures are further confirmation of what the phones will look like.
Tipster Teme
has shared an image that shows camera lens protectors meant for the three phones. The image is in line with rumors that say the standard
and the Plus model
will come with a vertically aligned triple camera system and the Ultra model will feature four cameras and a laser-focusing system.
Galaxy S22 series camera lens protectors
Previously leaked Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus renders have revealed that the handsets will retain their predecessors' rear design, with the exception that the camera module won't blend in with the rest of the phone. The camera system itself will be supposedly be upgraded with a new 50MP sensor and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra
will apparently ditch the camera island and the cameras will be placed directly on the phone's back. This one is rumored to offer the same camera resolutions as the S21 Ultra but may get three new sensors.
Leaker Ice Universe has uploaded images and video of the phones' protective films and they align with reports that claimed the Galaxy S22 Ultra would adopt a boxy Galaxy Note-like design and the other two models
will feature rounded corners, a shorter aspect ratio, and thin and uniform bezels.
Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra protective films
Per previous leaks, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inches screen, the Plus model
will have a 6.55-inches panel, and the standard variant will come with a 6.06-inches display. Unlike its predecessor, the S22 Ultra will apparently offer a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus. This could help Samsung capture the consumers who were Galaxy Note buyers.