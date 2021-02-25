The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is now on sale at its highest unlocked discount yet
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While that might mean the Galaxy S21 5G trio is not doing as well in the US as its manufacturers had hoped (and early reports from other markets seemed to suggest), you probably shouldn't think twice about purchasing one of these powerhouse right now if you can afford them.
650 bucks, mind you, represents a pretty massive $150 discount free of carrier obligations for an already affordable device with 128 gigs of internal storage space, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processing power, a hefty 8GB RAM count, 120Hz refresh rate support for the aforementioned 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of two 12MP shooters and a 64MP telephoto lens.
In case you're wondering, no one can match Best Buy's $650 Galaxy S20 5G charge at the time of this writing (without certain requirements, at least), although Amazon comes pretty darn close to that number after slashing $125 off the $800 MSRP of the plastic-backed 6.2-incher with no charger or earphones in the box.