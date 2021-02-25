The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is now on sale at its highest unlocked discount yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













650 bucks, mind you, represents a pretty massive $150 discount free of carrier obligations for an already affordable device with 128 gigs of internal storage space, state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processing power, a hefty 8GB RAM count, 120Hz refresh rate support for the aforementioned 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of two 12MP shooters and a 64MP telephoto lens.





The same 5G-enabled smartphone is on sale at an identical $150 markdown in a 256GB storage configuration with no strings attached, while the jumbo-sized Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra can be purchased starting at $800 and $1,000 respectively instead of their $1,000 and $1,200 regular prices in unlocked 128 gig models.





In case you're wondering, no one can match Best Buy's $650 Galaxy S20 5G charge at the time of this writing (without certain requirements, at least), although Amazon comes pretty darn close to that number after slashing $125 off the $800 MSRP of the plastic-backed 6.2-incher with no charger or earphones in the box.



