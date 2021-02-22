Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G

The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 22, 2021, 6:55 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Well, that didn't take long. It was only a couple of weeks ago that Samsung's hot new Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra got their first big unlocked discounts, and predictably enough, said deals expired just a few days later.

What may not have been quite as easy to anticipate is that all three killer offers are already available again, at least on Amazon. The e-commerce giant has the "regular-sized" Galaxy S21 5G on sale right now at $100 less than usual in an entry-level 128GB variant, while the same storage configuration of the jumbo-sized S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G can be had at a heftier $200 discount.

Even better, you can shave 150 bucks off the list price of a 6.2-inch S21 with a more generous 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as a whopping $250 off the MSRPs of the 256GB S21 Plus and S21 Ultra versions with built-in 5G connectivity. 

In other words, you're essentially looking at a complimentary upgrade from 128 to 256GB internal storage space here, which actually makes these new deals even more attractive than the "old" ones as far as digital hoarders are concerned. Unfortunately, the top-of-the-line 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra model is on sale at a $200 rather than a $250 markdown.

Naturally, all three members of Samsung's latest ultra-high-end Android handset family can be purchased in multiple color options at these reduced prices, although it might be a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible if you have your mind set on any specific paint job. 

If history is any indication, these revived and improved promotions could go away at any moment with little to no advance notice. After all, we're talking about three absolute Snapdragon 888 powerhouses that weren't exactly prohibitively priced to begin with, ranging from $800 to $1,200. 

Power users are obviously advised to opt for the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra, which comes with everything from a 108MP primary shooter to two different telephoto lenses, a 40MP front-facing camera, ginormous 5,000mAh battery, 12 gigs of RAM, and optional S Pen support.

Of course, the S21+ 5G is itself no pushover, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen in tow, as well as 4,800mAh battery capacity and a very nice triple rear-facing camera system. Finally, the S21 5G is... not too bad for its (marked-down) price, featuring the same exact imaging sensors as the Plus variant and a decent 4,000mAh cell.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$800 Special T-Mobile $770 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5

User Score:

8.0
$1000 Special T-Mobile Deal Special Amazon $950 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
$1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1200 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is cheaper than a Note 20 after this huge $500 discount
Popular stories
Google Fi launches new promotion aimed at new customers
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone XS enters bargain territory in limited-time new deal
Popular stories
Here's how you can get Microsoft's revolutionary Surface Duo for only $300
Popular stories
Samsung's prettiest rugged smartphone is on sale at a 20 percent discount
Popular stories
Don't miss this great Sennheiser deal - snatch a pair of headphones or earbuds at half price

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless