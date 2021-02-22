The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





What may not have been quite as easy to anticipate is that all three killer offers are already available again, at least on Amazon. The e-commerce giant has the "regular-sized" Galaxy S21 5G on sale right now at $100 less than usual in an entry-level 128GB variant, while the same storage configuration of the jumbo-sized S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G can be had at a heftier $200 discount.



Even better, you can shave 150 bucks off the list price of a Even better, you can shave 150 bucks off the list price of a 6.2 -inch S21 with a more generous 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as a whopping $250 off the MSRPs of the 256GB S21 Plus and S21 Ultra versions with built-in 5G connectivity.



In other words, you're essentially looking at a complimentary upgrade from 128 to 256GB internal storage space here, which actually makes these new deals even more attractive than the "old" ones as far as digital hoarders are concerned. Unfortunately, the top-of-the-line 512GB In other words, you're essentially looking at a complimentary upgrade from 128 to 256GB internal storage space here, which actually makes these new deals even more attractive than the "old" ones as far as digital hoarders are concerned. Unfortunately, the top-of-the-line 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra model is on sale at a $200 rather than a $250 markdown.



Naturally, all three members of Naturally, all three members of Samsung 's latest ultra-high-end Android handset family can be purchased in multiple color options at these reduced prices, although it might be a good idea to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible if you have your mind set on any specific paint job.



If history is any indication, these revived and improved promotions could go away at any moment with little to no advance notice. After all, we're talking about three absolute Snapdragon 888 powerhouses that weren't exactly prohibitively priced to begin with, ranging from $800 to $1,200.



Power users are obviously advised to opt for the 6.8-inch Power users are obviously advised to opt for the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra , which comes with everything from a 108MP primary shooter to two different telephoto lenses, a 40MP front-facing camera, ginormous 5,000mAh battery, 12 gigs of RAM, and optional S Pen support.



Of course, the Of course, the S21+ 5G is itself no pushover, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen in tow, as well as 4,800mAh battery capacity and a very nice triple rear-facing camera system. Finally, the S21 5G is... not too bad for its (marked-down) price, featuring the same exact imaging sensors as the Plus variant and a decent 4,000mAh cell.