5G Galaxy S21 series proves a hit in Samsung's home market

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 10, 2021, 6:24 AM
5G Galaxy S21 series proves a hit in Samsung's home market
The Galaxy S21 series recently beat the Galaxy S20 and S10 to set a new pre-order record in the UK. And as Samsung has now announced (via Android Authority), it turns out the 2021 devices have proven popular in another important market.

Samsung Galaxy S21 sales are 30% higher in South Korea


During the first eleven days of availability (January 29 to February 8) in South Korea, sales of the Galaxy S21 5G series were an impressive 30% higher than those of the Galaxy S20 series in the equivalent period last year.

Unlike the UK, which preferred the S21 Ultra, customers in Samsung’s home market favored the vanilla Galaxy S21 5G model. It accounted for 40% of all sales, although the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra wasn’t too far behind with a 36% share.

The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, was only chosen by 24% of customers.

Samsung revealed that unlocked smartphones accounted for almost 30% of Galaxy S21 sales, over double the volume captured with the Galaxy S20 launch. Of these unlocked units, a whopping 60% were purchased online.

The stronger performance of the Galaxy S21 line was attributed to its improved design and enhanced cameras. The local marketing campaigns worked well too, according to the company.

Only time will tell how the Galaxy S21 performs across its lifecycle, but in South Korea, a Counterpoint Research report suggests sales could grow by 40% to 2.4 million units.

