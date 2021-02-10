5G Galaxy S21 series proves a hit in Samsung's home market
During the first eleven days of availability (January 29 to February 8) in South Korea, sales of the Galaxy S21 5G series were an impressive 30% higher than those of the Galaxy S20 series in the equivalent period last year.
The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, was only chosen by 24% of customers.
Samsung revealed that unlocked smartphones accounted for almost 30% of Galaxy S21 sales, over double the volume captured with the Galaxy S20 launch. Of these unlocked units, a whopping 60% were purchased online.
Only time will tell how the Galaxy S21 performs across its lifecycle, but in South Korea, a Counterpoint Research report suggests sales could grow by 40% to 2.4 million units.