Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 09, 2021, 11:12 AM
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 &amp; S10 to set new UK pre-order record
The Galaxy S21 5G series is available to purchase worldwide, in some instances at discounted prices. Demand seems quite strong so far, and Samsung UK has now corroborated that.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the UK’s favorite model


In a recent press release (via SamMobile), Samsung UK announced that local pre-order demand for the Galaxy S21 series surpassed the previous-gen Galaxy S20 and S10 lines to set a new UK record.

The South Korean brand chose not to provide exact numbers, but it did reveal one important detail about how the orders were split — the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra accounted for over half of all UK sales.

In a statement after the announcement, Connor Pierce, Corporate Vice President for Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland said the following: “Over the last twelve months, technology has been the vital thread that has maintained our connections. Demand for innovation is growing, and this is reflected in the pre-order results we have seen across our Galaxy S21 5G Series.”

The news comes around five months after Samsung set its previous UK pre-order record with the Galaxy Note 20 series. In that case, it didn’t comment on the demand for individual models, but the Note 20 Ultra likely outperformed its cheaper sibling too.

Much like the US, the UK market tends to favor high-end smartphones. So the strong interest Samsung UK has reported for the Galaxy S21 Ultra probably won’t have come as a surprise.

On a global level, though, the standard Galaxy S21 model and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra are expected to command similar levels of demand. The Galaxy S21+ is predicted to be the least popular model.

Why might Samsung's new Galaxy S21 5G series be so popular?


Price
Samsung drastically raised its prices last year and was heavily criticized for doing so. The South Korean brand took note of the response and starting with the Galaxy S21 line has lowered its prices.

In the UK, customers can get their hands on the Galaxy S21 for £769 while the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at £1,149. The Galaxy S21+ aims for the middle ground with a £949 price point.

Customers in the US, on the other hand, will find the Galaxy S21 at $799. An additional $200 opens up access to the Galaxy S21+, and the top-of-the-range Galaxy S21 Ultra lands in at $1,199.


Design, Specs, and Cameras
The Galaxy S20 was quite bland, but Samsung hasn’t held back with the Galaxy S21 series. It has created a new Contour Cut camera bump that blends into the frame and has chosen some more eye-catching finishes.

That’s all coupled with some of the best specs on the market. All models feature Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 in Europe and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 in the US coupled with decent amounts of storage.

As for the all-important cameras, the Galaxy S21 & S21+ 5G sport a 12-megapixel main camera that’s paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 64-megapixel 3x hybrid zoom shooter.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, uses a 108-megapixel main shooter and an improved 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Those sit alongside two 10-megapixel zoom cameras which support 3x and 10x optical zoom respectively.

Lastly, corners haven’t been cut in the battery department. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G includes a massive 5,000mAh cell, while the smaller Galaxy S21 & S21+ models use 4,800mAh and 4,000mAh batteries.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$750off $50 Special Verizon $800 Special T-Mobile $770 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$750off $250 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $950 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1
$750off $450 Special Verizon $1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leak gives us our first look at Android 12 mockup designed by Google
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
Major OnePlus 9 Pro 5G hands-on leak reveals Hasselblad camera partnership
Popular stories
Apple iPhone hits record US market share as flagship demand grows

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless