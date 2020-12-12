Samsung could launch a new 30W charger alongside the Galaxy S21 series



MySmartPrice reports that leaker reports that leaker Ishan Agarwal has backed up this claim. Some regions, like France and possibly Brazil, may require Samsung to include a charger. The USB-C to USB-C cable will likely stay.



Just like Apple, Samsung will likely paint this as an environmentally motivated move. Still, it's bound to make some consumers upset, especially given that the South Korean giant had earlier mocked Apple for removing basic accessories from the iPhone box.



Samsung may also take another page out of Apple's playbook. The Cupertino giant lowered prices of its earbuds and chargers after announcing the iPhone 12 series and also replaced the 18W charger with a new 20W power adapter.





Per today's report, Samsung is also planning to launch a new 30W charger alongside the Galaxy S21 series and it will seemingly be priced below the 25W charger.



To recap, all three Samsung Galaxy 20 models ship with 25W chargers. They do support 45W charging speeds, but the compatible brick is sold separately for $49.99.



Samsung has apparently designed special cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its S Pen







Changing gears slightly, the leaker has also corroborated rumors that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support the S Pen. Unlike the Galaxy Note series phones, this device is not expected to have a dedicated slot for the stylus, which will probably be sold separately.





Since it would be a hassle to carry around a stylus separately, the Korean colossus will supposedly launch special versions of the Silicon Cover and Clear View Cover for the Galaxy S21 Ultra with space to stash the S Pen.



The report also says that Samsung will launch a myriad of cases for the Galaxy S21 smartphones, including Clear View Cover, Led Cover, Led View Cover, Silicone Case, Leather Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Clear Protective Cover, Clear Standing Cover, and Clear Cover.





Smart Kvadrat cases will likely also be available for the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.





What do we know about the Galaxy S21 series so far?















Depending on the region, the phones will either be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will likely flaunt a quad-camera array with a 108MP main camera and two 10MP shooters, one of which will offer 10x optical zoom.



There is also some chatter that the upcoming Galaxy S21 models will be slightly less expensive than their predecessors. Whether that materializes remains to be seen, but it sounds like a logical move, given that the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series have apparently failed to perform per expectations , partially because of their steep prices.