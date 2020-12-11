Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases

Samsung Experience store employees recently confirmed the Galaxy S21 launch date and several other details. Now, another leak corroborates the planned colors and reveals more information including the storage options.

Samsung's Galaxy S21will offer 128GB of base storage





WinFuture Tipster Roland Quandt fromhas obtained new information from his reliable sources that indicates Samsung will offer the upcoming Galaxy S21 series with 128GB of base storage in Germany.





That news isn't too surprising because the Galaxy S20 series also includes 128GB of storage as standard, but you'd be forgiven for being a bit disappointed. After all, the base Galaxy Note 20 models offer 256GB of storage instead.





The good news is that Samsung has plans for more expensive variants too. Anybody interested in the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will have the option of picking up their device with 256GB of storage. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S21 will get an additional choice. As well as the 128GB and 256GB models, a top-of-the-line 512GB version is also in the pipeline.





It remains to be seen how much RAM is going to be included inside each model — rumors suggest 8GB of RAM for the Galaxy S21 and S21+, and 12GB for the S21 Ultra — but the storage options mentioned above will presumably apply to the whole of Europe, not just Germany, and the United States too.





In summary, the Galaxy S21 lineup should be available with the following storage options:





Samsung Galaxy S21 — 128GB or 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S21+ — 128GB or 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — 128GB or 256GB or 512GB

More Samsung Galaxy S21 colors could arrive at a later date



Moving over to the topic of colors, Quandt has corroborated earlier leaks including the information provided by Samsung Experience store employees in India as recently as yesterday. Per everything we know so far, the Galaxy S21 series looks set to be available in the following colorways at launch:



Samsung Galaxy S21 — Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Pink

Samsung Galaxy S21+ — Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — Phantom Silver and Phantom Black

However, these might not be the only finishes Samsung has up its sleeves. Per display industry analyst Ross Young , the company is planning brown, dark blue, and titanium Galaxy S21 Ultra models for release as soon as April.

Samsung is working on dedicated S Pen cases for the S21 Ultra

Finally, this particular leak also includes some important information about the rumored S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Leakead CAD-based renders confirmed the phone won't ship with an S Pen inside, but it will still support the stylus.

For anybody interested in acquiring the stylus, Samsung has plans for a dedicated range of cases that are designed to carry the S Pen when it isn't in use. Adapted versions of the official Silicon Cover and Clear View Cover are planned, although other cases could be made available.



On an unrelated note, Samsung is working on 4G LTE variants of its flagship lineup but those are going to be limited to emergin markets like Brazil. Elsewhere the Galaxy S21 series will offer 5G connectivity as standard.