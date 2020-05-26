Here's how you can save more than $400 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with no strings
That's because QuickShipElectronics is selling Verizon-locked black units at $974.99 a pop with a full 1-year warranty included. These bad boys are obviously not technically brand-new, but they're pretty close. shipping for free nationwide in "open box" condition with their packaging "slightly distressed", their factory settings restored and all original accessories included.
If you're not familiar with QuickShipElectronics, the veteran eBay vendor boasts an extraordinary 99.7 percent positive feedback score based on more than 22,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, so you probably have nothing to worry about as far as the cosmetic condition and flawless functionality of these open box devices are concerned.
Naturally, we wouldn't normally call a phone available at almost $1,000 a bargain, but despite a number of early flaws and issues, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is undoubtedly a very special device. Granted, the 100x Space Zoom feature is little more than a gimmick, but the quad rear-facing camera system is otherwise pretty impressive, as are the huge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support, fittingly massive 5,000mAh battery, and 12GB RAM count.