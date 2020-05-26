T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals 5G

Here's how you can save more than $400 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with no strings

Adrian Diaconescu
May 26, 2020
Ultra-high-end smartphones are by and large less popular than ever due to their rapidly climbing prices, modest 5G availability in many major markets, and the general economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but somehow, one wildly expensive Samsung handset appears to have defied this industry trend, at least in part.

The 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 Ultra has in fact proven so successful that its manufacturers saw no reason to lower the exorbitant $1,400 list price for quite some time after the 6.9-inch powerhouse made its commercial debut. Following several Galaxy S20-series deals that covered just the "regular" 6.2-inch variant and the 6.7-inch Plus model, the latest official discounts actually extend to the Ultra version as well, letting you save a decent $200.

But bargain hunters will be happy to hear there's also another way to take that price cut up to $424, and no, the killer new deal doesn't involve a trade-in, monthly installment plan, bill credits, or upfront activation on any specific carriers. That being said, you do need to use the substantially marked-down Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on offer here on a particular network.

That's because QuickShipElectronics is selling Verizon-locked black units at $974.99 a pop with a full 1-year warranty included. These bad boys are obviously not technically brand-new, but they're pretty close. shipping for free nationwide in "open box" condition with their packaging "slightly distressed", their factory settings restored and all original accessories included.

If you're not familiar with QuickShipElectronics, the veteran eBay vendor boasts an extraordinary 99.7 percent positive feedback score based on more than 22,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, so you probably have nothing to worry about as far as the cosmetic condition and flawless functionality of these open box devices are concerned.

Naturally, we wouldn't normally call a phone available at almost $1,000 a bargain, but despite a number of early flaws and issues, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is undoubtedly a very special device. Granted, the 100x Space Zoom feature is little more than a gimmick, but the quad rear-facing camera system is otherwise pretty impressive, as are the huge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support, fittingly massive 5,000mAh battery, and 12GB RAM count.

