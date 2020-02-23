T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Feb 23, 2020, 3:47 AM
The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a special screen that can refresh twice as fast as a traditional smartphone display: it supports a 120-Hertz refresh rate (meaning it refreshes 120 times each second, compared to 60 times for traditional screens). But what effect does 120 Hertz have on battery life?

In this Galaxy S20 Ultra 120Hz vs 60Hz battery drain test, we compare the effect of the higher refresh rate on that massive, 5,000mAh battery inside Samsung's flagship for 2020.

We have already run a number of tests and one thing is clear: 120 Hertz does make a difference that you notice even when just navigating around the phone and browsing the web. The higher refresh rate will also be a huge benefit for gamers, allowing them faster reactions, but we tested a half a dozen games and none supported the new 120Hz option yet (support is promised to come soon, though). The one area where you will not notice any difference with this new technology is in watching video. YouTube and most other platforms support video recorded in up to 60 frames per second (most of it is recorded in 30fps or 24fps), which would look perfectly smooth with a traditional 60 Hertz screen and the new 120 Hertz option will not make a difference.

With all of this in mind, to measure the battery life difference between a 120Hz experience vs a 60Hz one, we turn to our browsing battery test. Before we tell you the results, though, let us mention that we have the Exynos 990 version of the S20 Ultra and we are using the phone in the "Optimized" battery mode and the 1080p screen resolution (120Hz is not supported yet in the maximum 1440p resolution).

S20 Ultra 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Drain Test Comparison


  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 60Hz Battery Drain Test result: 12 hours 23 minutes
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 120Hz Battery Drain Test: 10 hours 2 minutes
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: 11 hours 37 minutes
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: 10 hours 33 minutes
  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: 12 hours 53 minutes

These results answer the question pretty unequivocally: yes, there is a BIG difference between 120Hz and 60Hz not just on how smooth the phone performs, but also on battery life.

At 60 Hertz, the S20 Ultra is among the very best phones when it comes to battery life, but if you switch to 120 Hertz, you get a battery score that is lower by 2 hours and nearly 20 minutes. That means you get nearly 20% worse battery life when you switch to 120 Hertz.

You get nearly 20% worse battery life if you use 120 Hertz


That is a considerable difference. At 60 Hertz, the S20 Ultra ranks among the longest lasting phones we have ever tested, but when you switch to 120 Hertz battery life falls so much that it will rank slightly above the middle of the charts. It's up to you to decide whether this trade off is worth it.

What this test also shows, however, is that at 60 Hertz, Samsung has managed to create a phone that is an absolute battery beast, delivering longer battery life than the Note 10+ and the S10+, but it falls just slightly short of the iPhone 11 Pro Max on the browsing test.

We will be testing the battery life on the S20 Ultra in a lot more detail and expect to see a proper battery comparison against other phones coming very soon!

15 Comments

MsPooks
Reply

15. MsPooks

Posts: 373; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Keep it on 120hz and pop it on a charger for 15 minutes/32% charge. Easy.

posted on 28 min ago

yesaho2563
Reply

12. yesaho2563

Posts: 7; Member since: 56 min ago

posted on 53 min ago

shield
Reply

5. shield

Posts: 907; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

5000mAh battery rly battery life bad, LG G8x 4000mAh 13 Hour! 120Hz is very bad battery life! Rly Samsung :D

posted on 1 hour ago

JohnR
Reply

8. JohnR

Posts: 168; Member since: Sep 08, 2017

LG G8... GTFO... That phone doesn't f**king do anything.

posted on 1 hour ago

shield
Reply

9. shield

Posts: 907; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

G8x no G8.

posted on 1 hour ago

JohnR
Reply

10. JohnR

Posts: 168; Member since: Sep 08, 2017

Oh okay. You scared me for a minute

posted on 1 hour ago

shield
Reply

11. shield

Posts: 907; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

G8 is s**t with battery life, but G8x brilliant! V50 too. Look on GSMarena. I wait LG V60 with 5000mAh, Samsung use LG battery on S20 series.

posted on 58 min ago

surethom
Reply

1. surethom

Posts: 1779; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

Samsung should give option of 90Hz, better refresh rate but not to much drain on battery.

posted on 2 hours ago

Victor.H
Reply

3. Victor.H

Posts: 1126; Member since: May 27, 2011

Seems like a very reasonable suggestion, I would definitely use that! I think they went for 120-Hertz because the difference it makes is really noticeable and everyone will notice it right away, while 90Hz is just a bit more subtle (but still noticeable).

posted on 1 hour ago

spareuseneed
Reply

13. spareuseneed

Posts: 1; Member since: 54 min ago

Did you test 60Hz on 2K or 1080P? If it was tested in 1080P, can you test how long will it last if resolution is set at 2K 60Hz, just to see how it would compare to 120Hz 1080P?

posted on 52 min ago

Victor.H
Reply

14. Victor.H

Posts: 1126; Member since: May 27, 2011

Will update with that result tomorrow!

posted on 37 min ago

