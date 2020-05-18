T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ 5G deals are back on

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 18, 2020
If you're looking to buy an ultra-high-end Samsung smartphone right now, you can save big on the unlocked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in anticipation of a Note 20 series announcement expected to take place in a few months... or save big on the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 and S20+.

That's right, the company's not-so-popular early 2020-released flagships are on sale yet again at a cool $200 discount, and the extravagant 6.9-inch S20 Ultra is yet again omitted from Amazon and Best Buy's deal bonanza.

The former e-tailer has the 6.2-inch unlocked Galaxy S20 5G in stock at the time of this writing at 200 bucks off its $999.99 list price in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Gray paint jobs. The most compact member of the S20 family has "only" three rear-facing cameras in tow, as well as a 4,000mAh battery and a Dynamic AMOLED display that's technically even sharper than those of the S20+ and S20 Ultra, squeezing the exact same outstanding 3200 x 1440 pixel count into a smaller footprint.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G, meanwhile, can be had for $200 less than its usual price of $1,199.99 in a slightly different trio of color options including Cloud Blue, Cosmic Gray, and Cosmic Black hues. In addition to sporting a larger 6.7-inch screen with the same aforementioned resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support, this bad boy also packs a heftier 4,500mAh battery and a depth sensor alongside the 12MP primary shooter, 64MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle rear cam. 

You can get pretty much the same deals from Best Buy too with no strings attached, mind you, but also save an extra 50 bucks on both the Galaxy S20 and S20+ with upfront activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint.

In case you're wondering, the two non-S Pen-supporting powerhouses have a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor in common, as well as a generous 12 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, and 25W fast charging capabilities.

