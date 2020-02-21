Verizon's free Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Ultra 5G deals best AT&T and T-Mobile's BOGO

T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 21, 2020, 3:40 AM
While AT&T started first with what we thought is the best deal on a new Galaxy S20 series phone preorder by knocking off up to a $1000 with a trade-in, T-Mobile countered with the same offer... but without a trade-in required.

Now Verizon, however, one-upped them all by introducing a clean cut BOGO deal offering a free Samsung Galaxy S20+, or up to a $1200 value when you get one, and add a new line for a second.

Curiously enough, if you get a Galaxy S20 Ultra the discount on a second one is $1050 but, just like with the S20+ deal, you can tack on Samsung's own credit, which, in the case of the Ultra, is $200 extra you can use for things like cases, fast chargers, or whatever else you fancy, not to mention the free Galaxy Buds+ promo there.


Samsung Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Ultra 5G prices on Verizon


Verizon announced that it is releasing all of the Galaxy S20 models on its network on March 6, and preorders start February 21. This includes the little one that doesn't sport mmWave modem filters. 

Verizon's S20 is apparently an exclusive model with an Ultra Wideband modem support tacked on, and not supposed to only work with 5G on the low-band network that Verizon will be launching later in the year. The basic S20 5G, however, will be arriving later in the spring at Verizon, and is currently grayed-out as an option on Samsung's web store.

Samsung's newest members of the Galaxy S family will solidify the mmWave 5G lead of Verizon and AT&T over their competitors (35 markets for AT&T, 34 for Verizon), as both the S20+, and the souped-up Ultra model, fully support the extremely short and fast spectrum. Unfortunately, Verizon has no twofers or other discount offers that are extra to what Samsung is already offering.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra preorder deals on Verizon start February 21 at the monthly prices and free gifts below:

  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9”) starts at $58.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,399.99 retail).
  • Galaxy S20+ 5G (6.7”) starts at $49.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($1,199.99 retail).
  • Galaxy S20 5G (6.2”), designed for Verizon's 5G network, starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months ($999.99).
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Verizon preorder deals: free S20+, and up to $1050 off the S20 Ultra with up to $200 Samsung or Verizon credits.

