Coronavirus case confirmed in Samsung factory in South Korea

We have been hearing news about different factories’ production struggles over the coronavirus outbreak for almost two months now. Unfortunately, on Saturday, Samsung temporarily closed one factory in South Korea over a confirmed case of the coronavirus, reports Reuters. Until now, Samsung has remained fairly unaffected by the public health crisis.The aforementioned factory complex is situated in the South Korean city of Gumi, close to the center of South Korea’s largest coronavirus outbreak (in the city of Daegu), where, reportedly, the cases of infected with the illness amount to around 433. However, the factory is responsible only for the production of a small portion of high-end phones, in particular the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Fold The facility is to remain closed until Monday morning, while the floor where the infected employee worked will be shut down until February 25, Tuesday. Workers that came into contact with the employee in question are now in self-quarantine and will be tested for possible infection with the virus.Samsung states that production in other factories in South Korea will remain unaffected for now.