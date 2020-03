Deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, get free AKG headphones ($300 value)

In case you don't necessarily need new headphones, you can find some attractive Samsung



Positioned between the regular Galaxy S20 5G and the expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G , the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is a worthy successor of last year's Galaxy S10+ . Among other things, the new phone offers a refined design, more power, an improved display, and significantly upgraded cameras.

In case you don't necessarily need new headphones, you can find some attractive Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G deals at Amazon and Best Buy. Both retailers let you save $200 on the handset, so you can purchase it starting at $799. Unsurprisingly - since you get an instant price discount - there are no freebies included here.





If you want to buy a Galaxy S20+ 5G now or in the near future, you should know that Samsung is offering a free pair of headphones with the handset. We're talking about the AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones , which normally cost $299.99.As you may already know, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is priced at $1,199.99 (128 GB model) or $1,349.99 (512 GB model). These prices are valid for any variant that you may choose - unlocked, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, or US Cellular.You can get free headphones with your Galaxy S20+ 5G regardless of what variant of the phone you select. However, you must buy the device directly from Samsung's website or via the official Shop Samsung app, as this particular deal is not available anywhere else.The AKG N700NC M2 headphones feature a comfortable design (including soft ear cushions and adjustable headband), adaptive noise cancellation, and up to 23 hours of battery life. The headphones are compatible with both Android and iOS phones.