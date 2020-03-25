Deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, get free AKG headphones ($300 value)
You can get free headphones with your Galaxy S20+ 5G regardless of what variant of the phone you select. However, you must buy the device directly from Samsung's website or via the official Shop Samsung app, as this particular deal is not available anywhere else.
In case you don't necessarily need new headphones, you can find some attractive Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G deals at Amazon and Best Buy. Both retailers let you save $200 on the handset, so you can purchase it starting at $799. Unsurprisingly - since you get an instant price discount - there are no freebies included here.
Positioned between the regular Galaxy S20 5G and the expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is a worthy successor of last year's Galaxy S10+. Among other things, the new phone offers a refined design, more power, an improved display, and significantly upgraded cameras.