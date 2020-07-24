T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals 5G

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G scores a sweet new discount for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 24, 2020, 4:21 AM
You know how the Galaxy Note 20 is expected to match the screen size of the Galaxy S20+ while adding an S Pen to the equation and downgrading essentially everything else, from the display resolution to the build quality?

Well, if you don't care that much about the built-in stylus of Samsung's next (not so) big thing, you don't necessarily have to make all those compromises to spend less than $1,000 on a 6.7-inch unlocked powerhouse with 5G support and no strings attached. That's because the aforementioned Galaxy S20+ is on sale for 24 hours only at a $250 discount in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration on Amazon.

Since the 5G-enabled 6.7-inch flagship device normally costs $1,199.99, this excellent "deal of the day" lowers that list price to the same level as the Galaxy Note 10 MSRP, which might also be where the flat-screened Note 20 will start in just a few weeks.

This is one of the highest discounts ever offered by an authorized retailer such as Amazon for an unlocked Galaxy S20+ 5G variant with no special requirements, and yes, you're free to choose from three color options available at the time of this writing, including Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Blue. 

Ironically, the price cut makes the plus-sized member of the S20 family cheaper than the "regular-sized" 6.2-inch version, although both the S20 and S20 Ultra 5G can be currently purchased at their MSRPs alongside a Galaxy Watch Active 2 at no extra charge.

The 44mm GPS-only smartwatch is typically available at $299.99 by itself, although the fitness-first Android and iOS-compatible wearable device has been no stranger to attractive solo deals in recent months. It's also worth pointing out that the Galaxy Watch 3 is right around the corner, which however doesn't necessarily mean the Watch Active 2 will instantly become undesirable.

The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, mind you, all come with sharper, smoother, and curvier displays than the upcoming Galaxy Note 20, as well as super-premium glass-and-metal constructions. Their impressive specifications also include Snapdragon 865 processing power, 12 gigs of memory, up to 5,000mAh battery capacity, and incredibly sophisticated and versatile camera systems.

