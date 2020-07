The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support pages are up, tipping an earlier release date

The latest rumors are for July 8 presser from Samsung, followed by a Galaxy Watch 3 release date of July 22. This makes more sense than overstuffing the Unpacked agenda with four phones, tablets, and, potentially, new true wireless hearables.





As to why so many model numbers, well, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to land in no less than nine versions with the following specs, features, and prices:



Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens

Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather

Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (SS or Titanium), Bronze/Gold

Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)

Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $399 (41mm) to $599 (45mm Titanium)

Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): July 22

Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)

Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC

Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)



A mysterious device codenamed as model number SM-R850 has appeared on Samsung's support pages already, followed by Q&A how to pair it with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. It's followed by another model, SM-R845F, and about the only number missing is the SM-R840 which, surprise, surprise, was already leaked and revealed in a full press render to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3