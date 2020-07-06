The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support pages are up, tipping an earlier release date
The latest rumors are for July 8 presser from Samsung, followed by a Galaxy Watch 3 release date of July 22. This makes more sense than overstuffing the Unpacked agenda with four phones, tablets, and, potentially, new true wireless hearables.
As to why so many model numbers, well, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to land in no less than nine versions with the following specs, features, and prices:
- Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens
- Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather
- Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (SS or Titanium), Bronze/Gold
- Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)
- Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $399 (41mm) to $599 (45mm Titanium)
- Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): July 22
- Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)
- Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
- Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)