Accessories Samsung Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support pages are up, tipping an earlier release date

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 06, 2020, 1:54 AM
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support pages are up, tipping an earlier release date
A mysterious device codenamed as model number SM-R850 has appeared on Samsung's support pages already, followed by Q&A how to pair it with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. It's followed by another model, SM-R845F, and about the only number missing is the SM-R840 which, surprise, surprise, was already leaked and revealed in a full press render to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

That's right, the support pages for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch successor have been prematurely posted, as MySmartPrice found out, indicating that Samsung probably won't wait for its August 5th Unpacked 2020 event to announce the wearable, despite that this is the date it shows on the leaked press renders.

The latest rumors are for July 8 presser from Samsung, followed by a Galaxy Watch 3 release date of July 22. This makes more sense than overstuffing the Unpacked agenda with four phones, tablets, and, potentially, new true wireless hearables. 

As to why so many model numbers, well, the Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to land in no less than nine versions with the following specs, features, and prices:

  • Galaxy Watch 3 sizes and display specs: 1.4" (45mm), 1.2" (41mm) HOP OLED (LTPO) screens
  • Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Titanium, Bronze and Black leather
  • Galaxy Watch 3 body colors: Silver (stainless steel), Black (SS or Titanium), Bronze/Gold
  • Galaxy Watch 3 battery size: 340mAh (45mm), 247mAh (41mm)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 price (exp.): from $399 (41mm) to $599 (45mm Titanium)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 launch (exp.): July 22
  • Galaxy Watch 3 memory: 8GB (5.3GB free)
  • Galaxy Watch 3 connectivity: LTE or Wi-fi-only, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC
  • Galaxy Watch 3 features: loudspeaker, activity tracking, pulse oximeter, ECG and blood pressure sensing (in regions with the Samsung Health Monitor app preinstalled)

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best 4th of July sales 2020
Popular stories
Here's how much the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 5G could cost
Popular stories
Google discontinues Pixel 3a series as everyone awaits the introduction of the Pixel 4a
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless