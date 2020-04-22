Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is on sale at unbeatable prices in no less than five variants
These are essentially fully functional, like-new devices sold alongside a 1-year warranty and shipped for free nationwide without their original packaging. The original accessories are included, mind you, and the ultra-affordable Tizen-running smartwatches will power on with their factory settings restored, so you might not even be able to notice any significant differences between these units and all-new devices sold directly by Samsung.
There are no less than five variants on sale at virtually unbeatable prices in a "limited quantity" at the time of this writing, starting with a pink gold 40mm flavor fetching the aforementioned $179.99.
If you prefer the "cloud silver" color, you'll have to cough up an extra 5 bucks, whether you can make do with a small 40mm size or need the large 44mm version to sit comfortably on your wrist. Finally, the open box Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a 1-year warranty can be yours in "aqua black" at $184.99 or $189.99 depending on your size preference.
Obviously, the bigger variants come with a little extra screen real estate (1.4 vs 1.2 inches), as well as a bigger battery (340 vs 247mAh), while the rest of the specs and features are all the same across the 40 and 44mm sizes, including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS connectivity, a powerful dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, wrist payment support, top-notch water resistance, and automatic sleep tracking. Unfortunately, the ECG monitoring and fall detection technologies are still disabled.