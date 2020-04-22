Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is on sale at unbeatable prices in no less than five variants





But the greatest deals almost always come from unauthorized yet highly trusted eBay vendors like Quick Ship Electronics, which currently charges as little as 180 bucks for Samsung's newest Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch in open box condition.





These are essentially fully functional, like-new devices sold alongside a 1-year warranty and shipped for free nationwide without their original packaging. The original accessories are included, mind you, and the ultra-affordable Tizen-running smartwatches will power on with their factory settings restored, so you might not even be able to notice any significant differences between these units and all-new devices sold directly by Samsung.













There are no less than five variants on sale at virtually unbeatable prices in a "limited quantity" at the time of this writing, starting with a pink gold 40mm flavor fetching the aforementioned $179.99.





If you prefer the "cloud silver" color, you'll have to cough up an extra 5 bucks, whether you can make do with a small 40mm size or need the large 44mm version to sit comfortably on your wrist. Finally, the open box Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a 1-year warranty can be yours in "aqua black" at $184.99 or $189.99 depending on your size preference.





Obviously, the bigger variants come with a little extra screen real estate (1.4 vs 1.2 inches), as well as a bigger battery (340 vs 247mAh), while the rest of the specs and features are all the same across the 40 and 44mm sizes, including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS connectivity, a powerful dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, wrist payment support, top-notch water resistance, and automatic sleep tracking. Unfortunately, the ECG monitoring and fall detection technologies are still disabled



