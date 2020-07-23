Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
If you are still disappointed about Samsung's many rumored downgrades for the "regular" Galaxy Note 20, which is starting to sound more and more like a Note 20 Lite variant, a new report out of South Korea might be able to help you overcome your disappointment and maybe even put a smile on your face.
Of course, Samsung hasn't been selling 5G-enabled handsets for that many years, so this new rumor merely suggests the Galaxy Note 20 will be cheaper than its predecessor, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G and the early 2020-released Galaxy S20 family. You're also not exactly looking at an earth-shattering price reduction, but any sort of cut is better than a hike.
Will the Note 20 5G stay under $900 in the US?
That doesn't sound especially encouraging, but you should keep in mind the 6.3-inch Note 10 variant was domestically released at a recommended price of 1.248 million won last fall, while the 6.2-inch S20 5G started at the exact same price around six months ago.
The worst case scenario right now seems to call for a $950 US MSRP for the Note 20 5G, which sounds fair. After all, the handset is expected to settle for a plastic build and a flat screen with a traditional 60Hz refresh rate limit, but said screen will be much larger than the one offered by the Note 10, which also lacked 5G connectivity in the US.
Compared to its forerunner, the Galaxy Note 20 5G should also upgrade the rear-facing telephoto lens from 12 to 64 megapixels, as well as obviously replace the outdated Snapdragon 855 processor with an 865 silicon.
The Note 20 Ultra will undercut the S20 Ultra
With a dual-curved 120Hz display, premium design made from glass and aluminum, a 108MP primary rear-facing shooter, and 12 gigs of RAM as standard, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will predictably not come cheap.
But at 1.452 million won ($1,205), this absolute 6.9-inch beast should only be ever so slightly pricier than an entry-level Note 10+ configuration and significantly cheaper than a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The latter model was released at 1.595 million won in Korea, which means the Note 20 Ultra could be around 10 percent more affordable.
Extrapolating that gap to the US makes us hopeful that Samsung's next big thing will start at $1,250, although there's even a chance the company could round that number down to $1,200. Considering all the aforementioned ultra-high-end specifications and state-of-the-art technologies, that's really the best price we can hope for, although it remains to be seen if Samsung will be able to turn things around for its ailing flagship phones with those numbers.
Scheduled to be formally unveiled alongside the undoubtedly costlier Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on August 5, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are expected to go up for pre-order shortly after that highly anticipated virtual Unpacked event and start shipping a couple of weeks later, at least in key markets like South Korea and the US.
