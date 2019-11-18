Samsung's Galaxy S11 will come with a refined design snubbing a big new trend

Galaxy S11 concept









Samsung doesn't always adhere to the newest cosmetic mobile industry trends, sometimes snubbing a particular movement and constantly trying to find a middle ground between utility and appearance. The tech giant, for instance, is selling many different "notched" mid-rangers nowadays, but instead of following Apple's (and Essential's) example with a flagship handset sporting a screen cutout, its high-end lineup included models with conventional bezels followed by the hole punch transition.









Now that that's completed, Samsung plans to stick with hole punch displays for at least another year, shunning the pop-up camera current (as far as flagships are concerned) until under-display shooters will finally make an "all-screen" design feasible . In the meantime, the Galaxy S11 is expected to borrow the centered hole punch from the Note 10 duo, while further reducing the size of the bezels and ignoring yet another divisive trend.









While cool in theory, this looks... divisive in real life, creating convenience concerns as it makes the integration of side-mounted volume buttons impossible, also causing problems with unwanted touches. All in all, it's hardly surprising to hear Samsung will be sitting this trend out, although there's always a chance the Note 11 gets a waterfall screen next fall.

Three display sizes, the usual speed upgrades, and a camera revolution





No, Ice Universe doesn't have any new information to share on the expected specs and features of the Galaxy S11 family. But we already know from rock-solid sources that said family will include no less than five members . Two of these are tipped to cap off at 4G LTE connectivity, with the other three supporting 5G. Screen sizes will range from a massive 6.4 to an absolutely gargantuan 6.9 inches, with a huge 6.7-incher squeezed in between and no more flat-paneled models in the Galaxy S10e vein.









In keeping with tradition, Samsung will probably unveil the S11 lineup by the end of February and implement the typical geographic separation of Snapdragon and Exynos variants , both of which are likely to offer notable but customary raw power improvements.





That leaves us expecting the camera performance and battery life to be the greatest GS11 upgrades compared to their predecessors. At least in theory, that main 108MP snapper sounds mind-blowing , and not just due to its insanely high megapixel count. Meanwhile, even the "budget-friendly" Galaxy S11e could pack a large 4,000mAh cell, likely to be upgraded to a 5,000mAh or so size on the S11 Plus.





If all this very credible speculation pans out, even those disappointed to hear Samsung doesn't plan to embrace waterfall displays or rush to implement an under-display camera that's certainly not ready for primetime will have to admit there's more to a flagship phone than an eye-catching or uniquely modern design.