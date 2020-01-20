Samsung Deals

The S10e is at a hefty discount, no strings attached (new, unlocked)

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 20, 2020, 7:13 PM
The S10e is at a hefty discount, no strings attached (new, unlocked)
Samsung’s Galaxy S10e from last year received much love for its classic design, small footprint, and excellent performance. It’s also received a number of discounts, but this new eBay deal offers a great price without any hoops to jump through.

Many deals on smartphones are for used, refurbished, or open-box items. If not, there are usually a number of catches, such as a required new line, a trade-in, or a contract. This is not one of those deals. This deal is for a brand-new, unlocked Galaxy S10e with almost 25% off the list price, bringing the cost down to just $479. 



Now, the S10e was never the most expensive phone, but this deal brings it into mid-range territory. It may not be the best deal for everyone, but if you're looking for a fresh flagship with absolutely no strings attached, this is a really good time to consider an upgrade.

The S10e features a 5.8-inch vibrant AMOLED display with slim bezels and a hole-punch camera design, all wrapped up in a sleek, metal-and-glass package. With a Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM inside, it’s more than enough to power through a good part of the new decade—plus, you get a number of niceties that are growing rarer, like the flat screen and headphone jack. There’s even free shipping, too.

Interested? Well, make your move quickly, because some of the colors are already out of stock.

Check out the deal here

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$50
Deal-Fitbit-Versa-2-50-off-Amazon
Fitbit's newest smartwatch is getting a 25% discount on Amazon
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300
-$200
microsoft-surface-pro-7-deals-multiple-variants-big-discount
Expires in - 1w 6dMicrosoft has almost every single Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a cool discount
-$300
samsung-galaxy-s10-plus-amazon-deal-unlocked-models
Expires in - 7h 48minHurry and get the unlocked Galaxy S10+ at an all-time high discount on Amazon
-$65
samsung-galaxy-buds-galaxy-watch-active-2-bundle-deal
Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds at a huge 50 percent discount
-$300
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless