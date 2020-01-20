The S10e is at a hefty discount, no strings attached (new, unlocked)

Now, the S10e was never the most expensive phone, but this deal brings it into mid-range territory. It may not be the best deal for everyone, but if you're looking for a fresh flagship with absolutely no strings attached, this is a really good time to consider an upgrade.





The S10e features a 5.8-inch vibrant AMOLED display with slim bezels and a hole-punch camera design, all wrapped up in a sleek, metal-and-glass package. With a Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM inside, it’s more than enough to power through a good part of the new decade—plus, you get a number of niceties that are growing rarer, like the flat screen and headphone jack. There’s even free shipping, too.Interested? Well, make your move quickly, because some of the colors are already out of stock.