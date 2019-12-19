Samsung's Galaxy S10e can now be yours for free with installments (no trade-in required)
Check out the deal here
The $750 savings are offered in the form of a $120 Best Buy instant discount combined with $26.25 carrier credits applied to your bill every month for two years. At the time of this writing, you can choose from white, black, and prism blue paint jobs, although if you don't hurry and order the device as soon as possible, your chromatic options may well become more and more limited, not to mention the ever-growing risk of not receiving the phone by Christmas.
If you don't want to settle for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration also packing 6 gigs of memory, a Galaxy S10e variant with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an 8GB RAM count can be purchased for $100 upfront and $0 for two years (after a combination of an instant discount and bill credits) on a monthly installment plan with Sprint.
The aforementioned top-shelf Qualcomm processor is naturally found under the hood of both these variants, along with a respectable 3,100mAh battery. Meanwhile, the 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display comes with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, as well as a small hole accommodating a 10MP selfie shooter and no curves. The dual 12 + 16MP rear-facing camera system is pretty great for a handset typically available for $750, and the same goes for that blazing fast and always reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner, not to mention the microSD card slot and headphone jack.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):