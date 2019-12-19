Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Samsung's Galaxy S10e can now be yours for free with installments (no trade-in required)

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 19, 2019, 7:30 AM
What's better than an excellent Galaxy S10e sold at its usual price in an unlocked variant alongside a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 and even an AT&T-locked model of Samsung's affordable Snapdragon 855 powerhouse available for as little as 150 bucks overall with a new line of service and a monthly installment agreement? Well, how about a killer Best Buy deal allowing you to pick up the high-end 5.8-inch handset at no cost after bill credits with no trade-in required?

As you can imagine, you need to commit to a specific network for a fairly lengthy period of time to bring the $750 list price of the exceptionally well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy S10e down to $0. We're talking about Sprint, and predictably enough, you also have to add a new line of service to an existing account or open an altogether fresh one to claim your gratis S10e.

The $750 savings are offered in the form of a $120 Best Buy instant discount combined with $26.25 carrier credits applied to your bill every month for two years. At the time of this writing, you can choose from white, black, and prism blue paint jobs, although if you don't hurry and order the device as soon as possible, your chromatic options may well become more and more limited, not to mention the ever-growing risk of not receiving the phone by Christmas.

If you don't want to settle for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration also packing 6 gigs of memory, a Galaxy S10e variant with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and an 8GB RAM count can be purchased for $100 upfront and $0 for two years (after a combination of an instant discount and bill credits) on a monthly installment plan with Sprint.

The aforementioned top-shelf Qualcomm processor is naturally found under the hood of both these variants, along with a respectable 3,100mAh battery. Meanwhile, the 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display comes with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, as well as a small hole accommodating a 10MP selfie shooter and no curves. The dual 12 + 16MP rear-facing camera system is pretty great for a handset typically available for $750, and the same goes for that blazing fast and always reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner, not to mention the microSD card slot and headphone jack.

