Grab a Samsung Galaxy S10e for just $5 per month at Sprint

Sprint has a great lease offer right now that will get you the Samsung Galaxy S10e
for just $5 per month. This means that you'll be leasing one for 24 months for just $120, but you can decide at month 18 whether you want to keep it or upgrade to a brand-new device.
Why is this deal so good? Because the Galaxy S10e usually costs $31.25 per month to lease, whereas right now you can get it for just $5 per month. The catch is that you'll have to pay more at the end of the lease if you want to keep the Galaxy S10e
. On the other hand, if you're sure that you'll upgrade to a new device after 18 months, this is a steal.
It's also worth mentioning that the deal includes the Galaxy Forever
promotion, which lets you return and upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy phone any time after 12 lease payments, so that's even better if you like switching phones often.
The deal is available for both the 128GB and 256GB models, which cost the same on lease. Keep in mind that the deal doesn't involve any upfront payments, so $5 per month is all you have to pay to start using the Samsung Galaxy S10e
.
