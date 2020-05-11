Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S10+ is cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty included

















In case you're wondering, that's how much a brand-new Galaxy S10+ still costs at the time of this writing when purchased directly from its manufacturer, as well as major authorized retailers like Best Buy. That means you're looking at saving a substantial 420 bucks by shopping on eBay, where Cellfeee maintains an almost flawless positive feedback score of 99.4 percent based on close to 10,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.





Of course, the $420 discount comes with a number of compromises and downsides, starting with the aforementioned refurbished condition of the ultra-affordable S10 Plus units on sale in a "limited quantity." These will show "signs of wear like scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body", but on the bright side, they've been determined "fully functional" by the vendor's "industry leading functionality inspection."





Another great thing is that you get a 90-day warranty from this reputable eBay seller, and you can also choose from a trio of cool colors (Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White), all three variants supporting unrestricted use on both GSM and CDMA operators.





In terms of specs and features, the 2019-released Samsung Galaxy S10 + still has plenty going for it (especially at $429.99), including that large aforementioned Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels and a hole punch housing two front-facing cameras, as well as a blazing fast Snapdragon 855 processor, 8 gigs of memory, a sizable 4,100mAh battery, and a versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear-facing shooter system.



