Samsung's Galaxy S10+ is on sale at a huge discount in a digital hoarder-friendly variant









That particular variant of the 6.4-inch powerhouse has been on sale recently at an even heftier discount than 200 bucks , but as always, the best way to maximize your savings is a quick eBay shopping session. One veteran vendor with a solid 96.5 percent positive feedback score based on more than 100,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone can hook you up with a Ceramic White Galaxy S10+ accommodating a whopping 1 terabyte of data internally in exchange for only $595 or so.













Technically, the phone is listed at a significantly higher price of $699, but VIPOutlet offers an additional 15 percent off everything it sells through April 8. All you need to do is add the aforementioned S10 Plus model to your cart and you'll score an extra $104 discount without having to use a promo code or meet any special conditions whatsoever.





As you can imagine, the Galaxy S10 + on sale here for the next few days doesn't come with a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty, but as crazy as it sounds, you're not dealing with refurbished, pre-owned, or "open box" units. These are completely new, untouched, unused, unopened, and undamaged items sold in their original packaging with a 90-day VIPOutlet warranty included.













One important thing you definitely have to consider before pulling the trigger is that these are AT&T-specific devices, and it's not entirely clear if you can use them on other networks. For what it's worth, VIPOutlet also sells brand-new 128GB Galaxy S10+ units with Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T compatibility at around $550. Keep in mind, however, that the 1TB variant packs a 12GB RAM count as well, unlike the entry-level non-ceramic 128GB storage configuration that settles for only 8 gigs of the good stuff.



