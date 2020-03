The most expensive Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $500 off for a limited time

We're not sure how many people would pay nearly $1,000 for a Samsung flagship launched last year rather than getting one of the Galaxy S20 models. Still, if there are any out there and read this post, we have a great deal for you.Samsung is now making the most expensive Galaxy S10+ variant, the one that comes with 1TB of internal memory, cheaper than ever. As the title says, the phone is $500 off, which means you'll be able to get one for $950, no strings attached.If you have another phone that you want to trade in, then the phone's price drops to just $790 outright. Since the phone comes unlocked, you'll be able to use it with any major carrier in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon.For a limited time and while supplies last, the Galaxy S10+ 1TB can be had for just $950, a fair price considering the phone was launched one year ago. Who would pay $1,450, this model's full retail price, for Samsung's last year flagship, especially that the Galaxy S20 series has just hit the shelves