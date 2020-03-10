T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

The most expensive Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $500 off for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 10, 2020, 3:45 AM
We're not sure how many people would pay nearly $1,000 for a Samsung flagship launched last year rather than getting one of the Galaxy S20 models. Still, if there are any out there and read this post, we have a great deal for you.

Samsung is now making the most expensive Galaxy S10+ variant, the one that comes with 1TB of internal memory, cheaper than ever. As the title says, the phone is $500 off, which means you'll be able to get one for $950, no strings attached.

If you have another phone that you want to trade in, then the phone's price drops to just $790 outright. Since the phone comes unlocked, you'll be able to use it with any major carrier in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon.

For a limited time and while supplies last, the Galaxy S10+ 1TB can be had for just $950, a fair price considering the phone was launched one year ago. Who would pay $1,450, this model's full retail price, for Samsung's last year flagship, especially that the Galaxy S20 series has just hit the shelves?

Check out the Galaxy S10+ 1TB deal at Samsung

$748.99 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Amazon
$555.00 Samsung Galaxy S10+ on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

