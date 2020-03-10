The most expensive Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $500 off for a limited time
Samsung is now making the most expensive Galaxy S10+ variant, the one that comes with 1TB of internal memory, cheaper than ever. As the title says, the phone is $500 off, which means you'll be able to get one for $950, no strings attached.
For a limited time and while supplies last, the Galaxy S10+ 1TB can be had for just $950, a fair price considering the phone was launched one year ago. Who would pay $1,450, this model's full retail price, for Samsung's last year flagship, especially that the Galaxy S20 series has just hit the shelves?
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):