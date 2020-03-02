Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 90-day warranty drops to $300 in 'spotlight' eBay deal
Heavily discounted several times of late in a digital hoarding-friendly 512GB storage configuration, the Galaxy Note 9 is currently on sale in a 128 gig variant too for a ridiculously low price of $299.99. Although you're not looking at buying brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, Cellfeee vouches for the full functionality of its ultra-affordable factory unlocked units, backing each and every one of them with a 90-day warranty.
Check out the deal here
Keep in mind that you won't be getting these handsets in their original packaging, and while there's a good chance your Note 9 will work just as well as an entirely new device, the exterior is guaranteed to show signs of wear like "scratches, scuffs, and minor nicks on the screen or body." If you can live with that, you should also know all major (and minor) US networks are supported by these 6.4-inch phones on sale here, but on the not so bright side of things, you don't get any chromatic choice whatsoever.
If you want to pay a measly three Benjamins for a fully functional Snapdragon 845 powerhouse with a built-in S Pen, beautiful Super AMOLED display sporting razor-thin bezels, 6 gigs of memory, a solid dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, and a large 4,000mAh battery, you'll need to embrace an arguably sleek Ocean Blue hue.
It's also worth highlighting that Samsung itself no longer sells the Note 9, and the same goes for Best Buy as far as the unlocked variant is concerned. Meanwhile, this is still available on Amazon in brand-new condition, but at the time of this writing, you'd have to cough up a whopping 750 bucks or so to get that. So, yeah, today's "spotlight" eBay deal is pretty great, not to mention that Cellfeee is a very respected and highly trusted vendor with a 99.4 percent positive feedback score in the last 12 months alone.
