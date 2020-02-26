Save more than $500 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Amazon

If you're more into Samsung's Note series rather than Galaxy S, you still several months to way for the South Korean company to reveal a brand new top-tier smartphone. But if you don't want to wait until then, Note 9
is a great alternative, especially that you won't have to pay a small fortune for it.
Right now, Amazon is running a promotion on the Galaxy Note 9
, so if you're looking for a good deal on a Samsung flagship, why not check this one out. You'll be able to save no less than $525 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (512GB), just make sure that you select the Midnight Black color, which is the only version on sale at the moment.
That's a pretty good deal considering the phone usually sells for $1,250. Since it comes unlocked, you'll be able to use the phone with any major carrier in the US. Not to mention that the phone comes with US warranty.
Just to show you how good this deal really is, the 128GB Galaxy Note 9
is getting a $225 (22 percent) discount on Amazon, but it's actually slightly more expensive than the 512GB model.
