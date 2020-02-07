Check out this awesome deal on a 512GB Galaxy Note 9 in 'excellent' condition
But here's an interesting thought. Instead of spending as much as $1,400 on a hot new phone with state-of-the-art specifications in a few weeks, why not pay a measly 400 bucks and get a slightly older yet still totally impressive high-ender today?
Check out the deal here
We're talking about the 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 with, get this, a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space and both a microSD card slot and headphone jack in tow. This top-shelf configuration of the S Pen-wielding 6.4-incher normally costs as much as $1,250 at Samsung and authorized third-party retailers like Best Buy, although in all fairness, we've seen both the 512 and 128GB storage variants deeply discounted several times of late.
Of course, $399.95 is a new all-time low price for a digital hoarding-friendly Note 9 in "excellent cosmetic condition", but it's important to keep in mind Bidallies can't hook you up with a valid US warranty. On the bright side, this is a 99.6 percent positively rated eBay vendor with years and years of experience selling refurbished gadgets, so you can definitely trust the description of these incredibly affordable factory unlocked Galaxy Note 9 units is accurate.
Compatible with GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, the high-end devices on sale here in a "limited quantity" may present "minor" blemishes, otherwise looking just as good as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items. Oh, and you can even choose from three different paint jobs, namely Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Ocean Blue.
In addition to the hefty aforementioned storage count, this Galaxy Note 9 version also has a generous 8 gigs of memory going for it, as well as a powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, sizable 4,000mAh battery, decent dual 12MP rear-facing camera setup, gorgeous Super AMOLED Infinity display with razor-thin bezels, and an always handy built-in S Pen.
