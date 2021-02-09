Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Deals

The unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are $250 off right now

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 09, 2021, 5:07 AM
The unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are $250 off right now
You might have heard that the Galaxy Note series is going to be thrown away by Samsung… Although we don’t know whether we will see a Note 21, the current-gen Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are still for sale, and Best Buy is now giving a hefty discount on the two models: on top of that, the unlocked variants.

Right now, the Galaxy Note 20 (unlocked) is $749, a generous $250 discount from the phone’s retail price of $999.99. And this is with no requirement for trade-in, which is rarely seen with flagship models and such big discounts.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also discounted by $250: this way you will pay $1049.99 for the big and almighty S-Pen-wielding flagship.


The Note line may or may not be ending, but these two phones are powerful and mighty flagships that you can rarely see discounted without a trade-in and without any strings attached to carriers. This is a limited time deal, but if you hurry, your new Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra can be yours today with a cool $250 discount. If you want to activate the phones later, you still get a $200 discount.

If you want to know more about the two models by Samsung, you can read our Galaxy Note 20 review, or our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.

