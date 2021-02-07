Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G is cheaper than ever before, but you must hurry

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 07, 2021, 10:35 AM
While Samsung seems to have begun laying the groundwork for the inevitable (and somewhat divisive) death of the popular Galaxy Note line of high-end handsets, the only member of this year's Galaxy S21 family to support a (separately sold) S Pen is not exactly accessible to everyone.

If you can't afford or simply don't want the beastly S21 Ultra, last year's non-Ultra Galaxy Note 20 5G variant is still a pretty decent option for hardcore stylus fans on a tight budget. 

Granted, $999.99 may feel like a lot of money to pay for a plastic-backed 6.7-incher with a Snapdragon 865+ processor under its hood when the Snapdragon 888-powered 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 and 6.7-inch S21 Plus are available at $799.99 and $999.99 respectively, but that's where Woot comes in.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Note 20 in an unlocked version and single Mystic Green hue at only $729.99. Backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, these units are cheaper than everything the e-commerce giant itself has ever offered, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.

Even better, Amazon is actually the one that will take care of your order from the moment you place it to when the deeply discounted smartphones will arrive on your doorstep. That also means Prime members can get free standard shipping by February 14, at least at the time of this writing.

As you can imagine, the killer new Woot deal is not set to last long, expiring at the end of today... or when inventory runs out. In addition to an always handy built-in S Pen and a slowly aging but still screeching fast Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, the Galaxy Note 20 also has pretty much the same great triple rear-facing camera system as the S21 and S21+ going for it, as well as a massive 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging technology.

Naturally, this bad boy also supports 5G speeds on all of the top US mobile networks while running Android 11 with One UI 3.0 on the software side of things following a recent update. One of its biggest weaknesses when compared to the slightly pricier Galaxy S21 5G is undoubtedly the lack of 120Hz (or at least 90Hz) display refresh rate capabilities, but other than that, this is a fairly easy choice to make.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
27%off $730 Special Woot $1000 Special Target $999 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

