Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G is cheaper than ever before, but you must hurry
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you can't afford or simply don't want the beastly S21 Ultra, last year's non-Ultra Galaxy Note 20 5G variant is still a pretty decent option for hardcore stylus fans on a tight budget.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Note 20 in an unlocked version and single Mystic Green hue at only $729.99. Backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, these units are cheaper than everything the e-commerce giant itself has ever offered, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.
As you can imagine, the killer new Woot deal is not set to last long, expiring at the end of today... or when inventory runs out. In addition to an always handy built-in S Pen and a slowly aging but still screeching fast Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, the Galaxy Note 20 also has pretty much the same great triple rear-facing camera system as the S21 and S21+ going for it, as well as a massive 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging technology.
Naturally, this bad boy also supports 5G speeds on all of the top US mobile networks while running Android 11 with One UI 3.0 on the software side of things following a recent update. One of its biggest weaknesses when compared to the slightly pricier Galaxy S21 5G is undoubtedly the lack of 120Hz (or at least 90Hz) display refresh rate capabilities, but other than that, this is a fairly easy choice to make.