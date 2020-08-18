Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Battery Test Complete: one step forward two steps back

ALSO READ







PhoneArena Browsing Battery Test Results





name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 11h 57 min Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 11h 38 min Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 12h 23 min Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 12h 54 min Samsung Galaxy A71 11h 32 min View all

Variable refresh rate on Auto name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 9h 33 min View all



11 hours and 57 minutes

PhoneArena YouTube Video Playback Battery Test Results





name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7h Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 8h 2 min Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 10h 29 min Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 8h 58 min Samsung Galaxy A71 11h 38 min View all









Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera comparison Samsung phones traditionally are among the best phones when it comes to YouTube video streaming battery life. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra breaks the tradition with a rather uninspiring result. We used the 60Hz mode as YouTube doesn’t support higher refresh rates anyway, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra lost nearly an hour of YouTube playtime to its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 10+, despite the bigger battery. With a result of roughly 7 hours of video playback, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra lags behind most flagships, which is a shame given its gorgeous display.



PhoneArena 3D Gaming Battery Test Results

name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7h 17 min Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 7h 48 min Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 9h 12 min Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 7h 30 min Samsung Galaxy A71 12h 46 min View all

Mobile gaming is probably the best use case scenario for the variable refresh rate of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's display. After all, high refresh rates have been the holy grail for professional gamers for years, and now the tech finally has found its way to mobile phones. Unfortunately, playing intensive 3D games at 120Hz drains the battery like nothing else. And while 60Hz results are comparable between the Note 20 Ultra and the Note 10+, gaming at 120Hz eats more than 2 hours of battery life, producing a result of 5 hours and 8 minutes. Bear in mind that not all games support the high refresh rate, but in the end, drawing those extra frames on the screen requires power.







Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is undoubtedly a marvelous piece of engineering. You can check the full review of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and see for yourself. Unfortunately, while Samsung has taken quite a few steps forward with its new flagship, battery life is a bit disappointing. Even without engaging the 120Hz refresh rate mode of the display, the phone lags behind the competition. You'd expect more from such a big phone, with a big battery and well... a big price tag, but it is what it is.





There’s always the possibility of a software update improving things and we’ve seen this happen before, but at the moment battery life is one of the few weak points of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, at least compared to its predecessor.

The extra 200mAh battery capacity of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra transforms into extra battery life in our browsing test. The phone managed a respectable result of, around half an hour longer than the Galaxy Note 10+. However, this result was achieved using the manual 60Hz refresh rate mode of the screen. When we unleash the extra hertz in auto mode, battery life deteriorates by two and a half hours. Smooth browsing has its price, after all.