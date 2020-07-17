Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles









We've taken the liberty of snapping up a few stills from this absolutely massive GIF for both your viewing and our analyzing pleasure. Here we go:

A flat display with a centered hole punch and relatively thin bezels





This might come as a shocker... if you've been living under a rock, but unlike 2019's "standard" Note 10 and the Note 9 before it and the Note 8 before that and even the gloriously failed Note 7 all the way back in 2016, this year's Galaxy Note 20 5G is pretty much carved in stone as sporting a good old fashioned flat screen.













Of course, a flat display is not inherently a bad thing, and with the help of a set of bezels that doesn't look significantly chunkier than what the Note 10 had going on last year, the Galaxy Note 20 5G can still be described as an ultra-premium device, at least at first glance.





Does it look as swanky as the Note 20 Ultra? Perhaps not, but the centered hole punch is definitely a winner, and we're pretty sure there are plenty of people out there that will also appreciate the "compact" body of a Note 20 5G model expected to measure around 6.4 inches in diagonal.





A protruding triple camera module and a gorgeous finish





Although undeniably large and conspicuous, the camera arrangement on the back of this Galaxy Note 20 5G variant is nowhere near as massive as the triple rear-facing shooter setup of the Note 20 Ultra 5G that Samsung itself revealed a couple of weeks ago.









Pitting the two upcoming high-end phones against one another, you'll also notice that the smaller and humbler member of the Note 20 family appears to lack the periscope-style secondary snapper introduced by the S20 Ultra earlier this year.





That means the 6.4-inch Note 20 5G will most likely settle for a less sophisticated telephoto lens in addition to a primary camera unlikely to adopt the somewhat divisive 108 megapixel count, and possibly, the same ultra-wide-angle sensor as the Note 20 Ultra.









The "compact" Note 20 seems to do without the laser autofocus system of its bigger brother as well, nonetheless retaining the positioning of the LED flash. Meanwhile, although the Galaxy Note 20 is not rendered today in a color as eye-catching as the Mystic Bronze Note 20 Ultra flavor that Samsung unintentionally spilled on the interwebs not long ago, we can't look away from that exquisite matte finish.





The slim metal frame and smoothly rounded edges of the Note 20 5G perfectly complement a premium design that ultimately doesn't need screen curves to capture our attention and make us that much more excited for Samsung's August 5 launch event.