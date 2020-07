Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G press renders show off camera bump and more

Samsung is fully embracing the massive camera module

Sitting alongside the aforementioned cameras is an LED flash positioned in the top-right corner of the module and what seems to be a laser autofocus system. Samsung faced several autofocus issues with the 108-megapixel sensor earlier this year and is hoping to avoid them with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.





This story is developing...

Corroborating earlier CAD-based renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer and several earlier reports, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra press renders in question showcase a massive camera bump in the top-left corner that is home to several sensors.Leading the way is reportedly a 108-megapixel camera that has likely been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 Ultra. To focus on output quality and usefulness, though, the South Korean company is this time planning to limit digital zoom to 50X rather than 100X Space Zoom.That should be accompanied by a new 13-megapixel periscope zoom shooter rather than the 48-megapixel implementation that was used earlier this year. Presumably, 5X optical zoom will be supported, but the exact specifications have yet to leak.Completing the left side of the camera module is reportedly a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter that, like the main camera, has probably been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 series.