Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G press renders show off camera bump and more
Samsung is fully embracing the massive camera module
Corroborating earlier CAD-based renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer and several earlier reports, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra press renders in question showcase a massive camera bump in the top-left corner that is home to several sensors.
That should be accompanied by a new 13-megapixel periscope zoom shooter rather than the 48-megapixel implementation that was used earlier this year. Presumably, 5X optical zoom will be supported, but the exact specifications have yet to leak.
Sitting alongside the aforementioned cameras is an LED flash positioned in the top-right corner of the module and what seems to be a laser autofocus system. Samsung faced several autofocus issues with the 108-megapixel sensor earlier this year and is hoping to avoid them with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
This story is developing...
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leaks (40 updates)
-
Now reading
1 July Leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G press renders show off camera bump and more
-
29 June Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
-
18 June Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners
-
14 June Samsung Galaxy Note 20 colors will reportedly match its productivity-centric image
-
10 June Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G will snub the latest trends with a flat screen