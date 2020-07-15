The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra name is confirmed, alongside a non-5G model





The 4G LTE-only Galaxy Note 20 goes by the model number SM-N985F, indicating that this is an Exynos version for the international market, and, surprise, surprise, not all carriers abroad have entered the 5G rat race like Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile are having at it here.





As you can see below, the FCC listing clearly lacks 5G frequency support in all the connectivity mentions. Don't be fooled by the UWB abbreviation presence - that's not Verizon's mmWave network, but rather the Ultra Wideband connection that is found on phones like the iPhone 11 series.









Will there be a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?





So far so good, but the SM-N986B model that was supposedly the 5G variant of the LTE version listed above, is again listed in the same way at the FCC, with nary a 5G band mention in sight.





We'll know more when Samsung releases the phones, but in the meantime MySmartPrice reports that the Galaxy S20 Ultra naming scheme got tangentially confirmed by an Indonesian certification database, where said SM-N985F model number is directly titled as such.









What will be the specs differences between the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra?



Galaxy Note 20 display specs: 6.42" 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO or 60Hz LTPS

Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity: 4300mAh

Galaxy Note 20 camera specs: 12MP main + 64MP telephoto + 12MP wide

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra display specs: 6.87" 3096 x 1444, 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with LTPO refresh rate

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra camera specs: 108MP main + 12MP telephoto + 13MP wide + focus sensor

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra battery capacity: 4500mAh













You can compare the camera area of Note20 Ultra and Note20. pic.twitter.com/trMWFk2QCj — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 13, 2020

