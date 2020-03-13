T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Note 10+ is on sale at a big discount at Microsoft

by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 13, 2020, 7:18 AM
If you're still having trouble deciding whether to buy a member of Samsung's hot new Galaxy S20 family or the slightly older Galaxy Note 10+, Microsoft may have just made your choice a lot easier by substantially reducing the latter's regular price.

Of course, the Note 10 and Note 10+, alongside the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e, have been discounted many times in recent months by various authorized third-party retailers and major US carriers, as well as their own manufacturers. But this latest deal is special, slashing more than 300 bucks off the MSRP of an unlocked 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus with 512 gigs of internal storage space.

That makes this digital hoarder-friendly model cheaper than a 256GB configuration right now, even if the latter is itself marked down by a decent $200, dropping from a $1,099.99 list price to a fairly reasonable $899.99. As long as the 512GB variant is available at $885.99, however, there's clearly no point in spending 14 extra bucks to get that storage space cut in half.

While Microsoft's promotions are technically scheduled to last until March 15, you probably shouldn't wait that long and pull the trigger before the Redmond-based tech giant runs out of inventory. Keep in mind that the company has also discreetly kicked off a bunch of deals on some of Samsung's most popular wearable devices recently, already listing a few Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 models as out of stock.

At $885.99, the 512 gig Galaxy Note 10+ is significantly cheaper than all three main Galaxy S20 variants, which only come with 128GB local digital hoarding room. At least compared to the "regular" S20 and S20+, the Note 10 Plus is still an absolute beast, especially from a productivity standpoint courtesy of its built-in S Pen. Granted, the Snapdragon 855 is not the world's fastest smartphone processor anymore, but it's pretty close. 

The rest of the specs are also great, including everything from a stunning Dynamic AMOLED display to a generous 12 gigs of memory, versatile quad camera setup, and massive 4,300mAh battery.

