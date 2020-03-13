Samsung's 512GB Galaxy Note 10+ is on sale at a big discount at Microsoft
That makes this digital hoarder-friendly model cheaper than a 256GB configuration right now, even if the latter is itself marked down by a decent $200, dropping from a $1,099.99 list price to a fairly reasonable $899.99. As long as the 512GB variant is available at $885.99, however, there's clearly no point in spending 14 extra bucks to get that storage space cut in half.
While Microsoft's promotions are technically scheduled to last until March 15, you probably shouldn't wait that long and pull the trigger before the Redmond-based tech giant runs out of inventory. Keep in mind that the company has also discreetly kicked off a bunch of deals on some of Samsung's most popular wearable devices recently, already listing a few Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 models as out of stock.
At $885.99, the 512 gig Galaxy Note 10+ is significantly cheaper than all three main Galaxy S20 variants, which only come with 128GB local digital hoarding room. At least compared to the "regular" S20 and S20+, the Note 10 Plus is still an absolute beast, especially from a productivity standpoint courtesy of its built-in S Pen. Granted, the Snapdragon 855 is not the world's fastest smartphone processor anymore, but it's pretty close.
The rest of the specs are also great, including everything from a stunning Dynamic AMOLED display to a generous 12 gigs of memory, versatile quad camera setup, and massive 4,300mAh battery.