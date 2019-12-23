Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are on sale at big discounts on Amazon again
You can also save a cool $200 on the jumbo-sized 6.8-inch variant with either 256 or 512GB local digital hoarding room, but while the former configuration is available in the same three hues as the non-Plus Note 10, the latter can only be had in an Aura Black flavor at the time of this writing.
Across the board, you're obviously looking at full 4G LTE support for both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide, as well as state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processing power and a premium metal-and-glass design with a small centered hole punch housing a single 10MP selfie camera. Apart from a bigger screen, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a significantly heftier battery going for it with support for much higher charging speeds, as well as a fourth rear-facing imaging sensor enabling neat 3D tricks.
The Note 10 and Note 10+ come with the same three main cameras on their back, including a 12MP primary shooter with variable aperture, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultrawide snapper. While both models lack the good old fashioned headphone jack, the smaller handset also comes without a microSD card slot for some reason. Oh, and the Note 10+ upgrades the 8GB RAM count of its little brother to a whopping 12 gigs of the good stuff. Still, the Note 10 is certainly affordable enough right now to also be considered a bang for buck champ.
