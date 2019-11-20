Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: Great savings on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy S10, Note 10
November 28 only: Verizon Wireless has a sweet deal on the iPhone 11 series exclusive on Thursday, November 28, online only.
November 29 only: Get up to $600 off iPhone XS Max with a free Apple Watch Series 3 with Unlimited. New line required. While supplies last!
All of Verizon's Black Friday deals, The deal is valid through December 1.
November 29 only: Get Samsung Galaxy S10e free with a free Galaxy Watch with Unlimited when you switch. New line required. The deal is valid while supplies last.
Verizon will also give you big savings on the Galaxy S10+, S10 5G, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10. The deal is valid through December 1.
If you buy an iPhone XR, Verizon will give you $600 towards another eligible iPhone XR. The deal is valid through December 1.
Buying a smartphone on Verizon will also give you $200 towards an eligible tablet or up to $150 off towards an eligible wearable
