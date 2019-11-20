Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: Great savings on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy S10, Note 10

Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Nov 28, 2019, 4:28 AM
While we are still waiting for Verizon's official Black Friday deals to roll out, Big Red has just released a flurry of pre-Black Friday promos and deals. All the offerings below will be valid through November 27, when the real Black Friday deals will most certainly be announced...

November 28 only: Verizon Wireless has a sweet deal on the iPhone 11 series exclusive on Thursday, November 28, online only. 


November 29 only: Get up to $600 off iPhone XS Max with a free Apple Watch Series 3 with Unlimited. New line required. While supplies last!


November 29 only:  Get Samsung Galaxy S10e free with a free Galaxy Watch with Unlimited when you switch. New line required. The deal is valid while supplies last.


All of Verizon's Black Friday deals, The deal is valid through December 1.


Verizon will also give you big savings on the Galaxy S10+, S10 5G, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10. The deal is valid through December 1.

You can get up to $800 off on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro when you switch to Verizon, provide an eligible trade-in device, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. The deal is valid through December 1.


If you buy an iPhone XR, Verizon will give you $600 towards another eligible iPhone XR. The deal is valid through December 1.


    Buying a smartphone on Verizon will also give you $200 towards an eligible tablet or up to $150 off towards an eligible wearable

