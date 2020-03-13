Microsoft has a bunch of Samsung wearable devices on sale at unrivaled discounts
Focusing on what you can actually buy at a very reasonable price right now, we should mention the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is available for $137.17 instead of a $199.99 list price in black, rose gold, and green paint jobs.
This is the early 2019-released model, mind you, which comes with a 40mm case, 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display, decent battery life, a built-in heart rate monitor, standalone GPS functionality, NFC support, and a swim-proof design.
Unfortunately, the newer, larger, and arguably more impressive Galaxy Watch Active 2 is no longer available at a reduced price, at least not in a Bluetooth-only configuration. On the bright side, you can still purchase a couple of LTE-enabled variants at massive discounts of $135 and $141 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.
The original Galaxy Watch is itself out of stock in non-LTE models, while a cellular-capable version can be had for as little as $260 after a $120 markdown.
Last but not necessarily least, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Fit wearable costs $68.58 instead of $99.99 at the time of this writing, pairing a simple, straightforward, and lightweight design with a surprisingly robust list of features including a small AMOLED display, a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, top-notch water resistance, and excellent battery life.