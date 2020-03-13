Microsoft has a bunch of Samsung wearable devices on sale at unrivaled discounts





Today is such an occasion, but if you want to pick up a wearable device at an essentially unbeatable discount, you'll need to hurry. Technically, you have until March 15 to claim the following deals, but arguably the best one appears to have expired early, while a number of other popular Samsung gadgets that should still be on sale are already listed as out of stock.





Focusing on what you can actually buy at a very reasonable price right now, we should mention the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is available for $137.17 instead of a $199.99 list price in black, rose gold, and green paint jobs.













This is the early 2019-released model, mind you, which comes with a 40mm case, 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display, decent battery life, a built-in heart rate monitor, standalone GPS functionality, NFC support, and a swim-proof design.













Unfortunately, the newer, larger, and arguably more impressive Galaxy Watch Active 2 is no longer available at a reduced price, at least not in a Bluetooth-only configuration. On the bright side, you can still purchase a couple of LTE-enabled variants at massive discounts of $135 and $141 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.













The original Galaxy Watch is itself out of stock in non-LTE models, while a cellular-capable version can be had for as little as $260 after a $120 markdown.





Last but not necessarily least, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Fit wearable costs $68.58 instead of $99.99 at the time of this writing, pairing a simple, straightforward, and lightweight design with a surprisingly robust list of features including a small AMOLED display, a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, top-notch water resistance, and excellent battery life.









In addition to its own hardware stuff, including Surface tablets and laptops, as well as Xbox gaming consoles, Microsoft also sells a bunch of Samsung smartphones and accessories, occasionally undercutting the world's largest handset vendor itself, as well as all other authorized third-party retailers in the US.