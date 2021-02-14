The OG Samsung Galaxy Buds are again on sale at their all-time low price
Commercially released around two years ago, this non-Pro AirPods alternative is obviously not as advanced and as feature-packed as the two aforementioned newer models, lacking active noise cancellation technology while also failing to impress with its marquee Ambient Sound functionality at launch.
Unbeatable in this particular case is not equivalent to unprecedented, mind you, as the same exact major US retailer sold this same exact product at an identical $49 price just last month. This time around, however, it looks like you don't necessarily need to visit an actual brick and mortar store to shave a whopping $80.99 off the $129.99 regular price of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these bad boys, although something tells us Walmart will once again run out of inventory fast.
Keep in mind that the audio quality, battery life, wireless connectivity, and comfort provided by the Samsung Galaxy Buds are all pretty stellar (especially at under 50 bucks), not to mention these puppies come bundled with a handy and modern wireless charging case, which is not what we can say about Apple's much costlier entry-level second-gen AirPods variant.