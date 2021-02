The OG Samsung Galaxy Buds are again on sale at their all-time low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Commercially released around two years ago , this non-Pro AirPods alternative is obviously not as advanced and as feature-packed as the two aforementioned newer models, lacking active noise cancellation technology while also failing to impress with its marquee Ambient Sound functionality at launch.





On the bright side, the OG Galaxy Buds did receive a whole bunch of software updates aimed specifically at improving that key feature , as well as many others, since 2019, and in order to make up for the ANC absence, Walmart is currently offering an unbeatable deal for an undoubtedly limited time only.





Unbeatable in this particular case is not equivalent to unprecedented, mind you, as the same exact major US retailer sold this same exact product at an identical $49 price just last month . This time around, however, it looks like you don't necessarily need to visit an actual brick and mortar store to shave a whopping $80.99 off the $129.99 regular price of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these bad boys, although something tells us Walmart will once again run out of inventory fast.





The yellow, silver, black, and "aura glow" flavors are all listed as out of stock already at the time of this writing, leaving you with just the white option available at an AirPods-destroying $49 price.





Keep in mind that the audio quality, battery life, wireless connectivity, and comfort provided by the Samsung Galaxy Buds are all pretty stellar (especially at under 50 bucks), not to mention these puppies come bundled with a handy and modern wireless charging case, which is not what we can say about Apple's much costlier entry-level second-gen AirPods variant.





If you're looking for a nifty pair of true wireless earbuds manufactured by someone other than Apple and simply can't decide between Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds Live ... you may also want to consider the first-gen Galaxy Buds.