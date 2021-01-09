Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

The OG Samsung Galaxy Buds are on sale at a truly unrivaled price (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 09, 2021, 4:10 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OG Samsung Galaxy Buds are on sale at a truly unrivaled price (brand-new)
Samsung may have gotten off to a relatively late start in the true wireless earbuds space, unveiling its first-ever AirPods alternative less than two years ago, but after taking another year to roll out the Plus version of the original Galaxy Buds, the noise-cancelling Live model made its commercial debut surprisingly quickly, and the same will almost certainly go for the AirPods Pro-rivaling Buds Pro edition.

Of course, the quirky kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live don't exactly come cheap, and the significantly more elegant Buds Pro are likely to start at an even higher price in just a couple of weeks or so. On the bright side, bargain hunters who can live (pun intended) without active noise cancellation technology should be pleased to hear the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds are available for an undoubtedly limited time at a measly 49 bucks a pair at Walmart.

We're talking brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here backed by a full 1-year warranty, mind you, although you probably won't be surprised to hear the retailer doesn't have a lot of inventory available at that crazy low price. 

You will also need to settle for a black flavor of the OG Galaxy Buds, with the white and yellow hues currently fetching $79 each, and most importantly, it looks like you'll have to visit a physical Walmart store near you to pick up these ultra-affordable bad boys, as home delivery is not permitted at the time of this writing.

While the non-Plus, non-Live, and non-Pro Galaxy Buds are clearly not worth their $130 list price any longer, they should prove more than satisfying at $49 in terms of everything from sound quality to comfort, connectivity, and especially battery life. These are no AirPods killers, of course, but compared to many other low-cost true wireless earbuds out there, they're still pretty darn attractive.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The low-cost OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 get some surprising pre-order freebies
Popular stories
Expires in - 1d 20hOne of the best Motorola mid-rangers is on sale at a rare discount
Popular stories
Best Apple Watch deals right now
Popular stories
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) is half off at Walmart
Popular stories
The Apple AirPods Pro are once again on sale on Amazon
Popular stories
Amazon's health & wellness band is 25% off today

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless